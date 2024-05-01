30 Little Things People Didn't Realize Until They Got Older, And I 100% Agree With Every Single One Of 'Em
The lights get turned off when you leave the dang room.
There's a viral prompt on X and it's asking people to share what they realized when they got older.
As you got older you realized ?— Tess_xoxo🌺 (@tess_szn) April 15, 2024
Here are some of my favorites...
1. Cheese is *really* that expensive.
Cheese is really expensive https://t.co/YwlkDgnO3r— Panko (@icoPanko) April 22, 2024
2. People probably are paying way less attention to you than you think.
Most of the time people aren’t paying attention to you beyond their initial thoughts of what they immediately observe.— @kp_official1 on IG (@kp_official_1) April 22, 2024
So just do what you want. https://t.co/UIwvfKQRZZ
3. People really do drive too fast in neighborhoods.
Folks really do be driving too damn fast in neighborhoods https://t.co/fDy68z2HuP— Gustavo Fring (@zone6nova) April 22, 2024
4. Never leave one dish in the sink, especially in a clean kitchen.
Leaving one dish in the sink after you see the whole kitchen is clean really is annoying af https://t.co/1UIFL91AUo— co (@__AudI_c) April 25, 2024
5. And likewise, the kitchen isn't truly clean until you put all of the dishes away.
The kitchen isn’t clean until the dishes are put away https://t.co/rANMol8Tmw— Lover Girl 🧚🏾♀️ (@Lovenursekay__) April 22, 2024
6. You really need to take that chicken out of the freezer.
I needed that chicken thawed https://t.co/np1kz770zH— BanKīng (@Dionnyisus) April 22, 2024
7. Turn the lights off when you leave the room.
The level of anger when ppl leave the lights on is valid. https://t.co/zdBPnWlSPA— ✨Braxel Foley✨ (@__BRAT_) April 23, 2024
8. Your mom was probably right.
my mom was right about a lot https://t.co/lvWzWAHm4Z— introvert (@livewithnoregrt) April 27, 2024
9. Sometimes you have to clean for the cleaning lady.
my mom was on to something having to clean up before the cleaning lady come https://t.co/TtwpsuV4nV— @anthonyborse (@anthonybors) April 23, 2024
10. It's wild your mom cooked for all of those people.
my mama cooking dinner for 5 people everyday was absolutely insane. https://t.co/JhEJDz8DvD— maybe: ray (@loveray__) April 23, 2024
11. Some things just aren't that deep.
A lot of shit don’t be that deep. If it doesn’t serve you, simply move forward. Everything doesn’t deserve a reaction. https://t.co/Wv2utKHGPj— trixie tang (@ChrishanaFancy) April 23, 2024
12. There's food at home.
Food is definitely at home 👍🏾 https://t.co/pCWOzIAgkd— Muva ! (@samkmluv) April 22, 2024
13. Your parents were doing the best that they could.
Parents are doing the best they can. Extend grace to your people if they are deserving. https://t.co/MnrBTTKh6i— Chanel 🪬 (@DivineSoul_) April 23, 2024
14. Always go to the bathroom before leaving the house.
Pee/poop before you leave the house https://t.co/jLO2mQfGDx— ⚜️YouTube: TheRealAmias ⚜️🟡 (@TheRealAmias) April 22, 2024
15. Never trust a fart.
That fart that I think MIGHT be a fart, probably isn't a fart. I should go to the bathroom. https://t.co/Em7yMtuImo— O.J. (@OdotJdot) April 22, 2024
16. Nap.
I should have took every nap i could growing up I’m mf tired https://t.co/cPLH4iKUNV— kay 💞 (@kayyyherbert) April 29, 2024
17. People aren't very smart.
People aren’t that smart. https://t.co/6pehHiyYHt— J (@J_McCole314) April 22, 2024
18. Office politics are a real problem.
Office politics is a pandemic in this part of the world. https://t.co/ude3KQKEWH— Osazuwa 🤴🏾 (@Gtpraize) April 22, 2024
19. Always carry a jacket.
My mother was right. Always carry a jacket https://t.co/Jj9ykeHHPw— Suhail (@786Suhail) April 23, 2024
20. Eat breakfast.
Breakfast is really essential https://t.co/0EN2lx2TJN— 🎱 (@_no_limitz99) April 22, 2024
21. Authenticity is hard to come by.
Authenticity is hard to come by. https://t.co/C8x6ZQTErx— 🇮🇹Jimmy312🇬🇷 (@MozznSaganaki) April 23, 2024
22. Turn the music down.
My parents wasn’t joking when they told me to turn the music down, so they could see better while driving…🙃🤣 https://t.co/vJR77DGjf5— Braddah JΛY (@braddah_jay) April 23, 2024