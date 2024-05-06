    People Are Freaking Out Over The Color Of The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet

    It's green.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's here.

    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    In just a few hours, the ultra-wealthy will walk up some stairs, and we will all become instant critics with zero fashion credentials judging them from our musty couches.

    Man holding remote and bowl with woman in background; both appear engaged in separate activities indoors
    Jelena Danilovic / Getty Images

    And now we have a red carpet reveal.

    Kim Kardashian in a black bodysuit with a flowing cape gown, standing on steps at a gala event
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    In 2019, the Met Gala carpet was pink.

    Lady Gaga on the red carpet holding an umbrella, with a long, elegant gown and a wagon with props behind her
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    In 2021, it had green leaves.

    A person in an extravagant gown with a voluminous skirt and bow detailing stands on a staircase at an event. Background figures include photographers
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

    In 2022, it was a red, beige, and blue.

    Woman in a flowing, patterned gown with a long train stands on a staircase at a gala event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    And last year, it was striped.

    Three women in elegant dresses pose together; two in dark tones and one in a bright one; they are on a patterned floor with chandeliers above
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    And now this year's is green:

    THE CARPET. #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/PVcGMySxPd

    — @23metgala (@23metgala) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/Twitter: @23metgala

    Gorg if you ask me (and everyone else).

    Gorgeous https://t.co/Btdiz3izHU

    — Nyx 🖤🫧🪐 (@MirahTheNinja) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/Twitter: @MirahTheNinja

    As this person said, it looks straight out of a fairytale world.

    it looks straight out of a fairytale world omg https://t.co/2PzTTXKV6o

    — sam (@pinkmochhi) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/Twitter: @pinkmochhi

    Now let's see how Zendaya will match it...

    Guys, look at the carpet?!! It’s looks so whimsical #MetGala https://t.co/fRVwIg4kE4

    — ✨Dani✨ (@danipal20) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/ Twitter: @danipal20
