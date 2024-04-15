    The Tiger Woods Shaking Hands With A Tree Meme Is Probably The Most Absurd Meme Of The Year

    Me finding a tree on a 90 degree day.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Tiger Woods had his poorest performance ever at the Masters tournament last weekend.

    Tiger Woods in a red shirt and cap looks focused during a golf tournament
    Despite playing like crap, one particular moment from his weekend was all over my timeline.

    Golfer in action wearing a red shirt and cap, holding a putter on a sunny day; identity undisclosed
    It was this picture of him looking like he was shaking hands with a tree:

    Golfer in red shirt shaking hands with a person obscured by a tree on a golf course
    In reality, he was shaking hands with legendary broadcaster Verne Lundquist and the camera angle made it look that way.

    Tiger Woods shakes hands with a person obscured by a tree trunk on a golf course
    Anyway, that was enough for it to turn into a meme.

    Tiger Woods moment with legendary Masters broadcaster Verne Lundquist is already becoming a meme 😭 pic.twitter.com/zBTIIR6Fu6

    — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2024
    Here are the funniest ones:

    When I ask for my receipt to be emailed instead of printed pic.twitter.com/LDjb8l3IXk

    — Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) April 14, 2024
    how it feels to go on a good hike pic.twitter.com/UgN5f77UQZ

    — fraser ramon (@SteveMerkle9) April 14, 2024
    pic.twitter.com/mvljKXG4CC

    — Stormchasernick (@stormchasernick) April 14, 2024
    Me agreeing with someone’s tweet while watching them get packed up for it pic.twitter.com/0KF7X9T7G0

    — National Champion Michigan Wolverines (@CoachPr_NJ) April 14, 2024
    People on Instagram posting their new significant other for the first time pic.twitter.com/atBJ6KKICP

    — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 14, 2024
    “These edibles ain’t shit”

    *30 minutes later* pic.twitter.com/WvHuVAizlt

    — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) April 14, 2024
    when someone with a fake twitter name and no photo is pretty cool with you online pic.twitter.com/4hAx8uFCdj

    — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) April 14, 2024
    Tiger Woods

    🤝 pic.twitter.com/GbZ6zoJkuG

    — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) April 14, 2024
    me after ripping the pen one too many times on the course pic.twitter.com/3L5A3wjz47

    — jt (@JayTeeT0dd) April 14, 2024
    And lastly...

    Me every time I fold a cardboard box and put it in the recycling bin pic.twitter.com/sH8NsK74db

    — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) April 14, 2024
