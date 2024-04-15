Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Me finding a tree on a 90 degree day.
Tiger Woods moment with legendary Masters broadcaster Verne Lundquist is already becoming a meme 😭 pic.twitter.com/zBTIIR6Fu6— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2024
When I ask for my receipt to be emailed instead of printed pic.twitter.com/LDjb8l3IXk— Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) April 14, 2024
how it feels to go on a good hike pic.twitter.com/UgN5f77UQZ— fraser ramon (@SteveMerkle9) April 14, 2024
April 14, 2024
Me agreeing with someone’s tweet while watching them get packed up for it pic.twitter.com/0KF7X9T7G0— National Champion Michigan Wolverines (@CoachPr_NJ) April 14, 2024
People on Instagram posting their new significant other for the first time pic.twitter.com/atBJ6KKICP— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 14, 2024
“These edibles ain’t shit”— Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) April 14, 2024
*30 minutes later* pic.twitter.com/WvHuVAizlt
when someone with a fake twitter name and no photo is pretty cool with you online pic.twitter.com/4hAx8uFCdj— Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) April 14, 2024
Tiger Woods— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) April 14, 2024
🤝 pic.twitter.com/GbZ6zoJkuG
me after ripping the pen one too many times on the course pic.twitter.com/3L5A3wjz47— jt (@JayTeeT0dd) April 14, 2024
Me every time I fold a cardboard box and put it in the recycling bin pic.twitter.com/sH8NsK74db— Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) April 14, 2024