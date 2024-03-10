Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Oscars badge

The "Godzilla Minus One" Filmmakers Wore Matching Godzilla-Themed Shoes, And Now They're Going Viral

Now, that's how you do a cohesive red carpet look.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

One thing about me, I love a theme — especially a group costume.

Six older people joyfully raising fists in triumph, wearing casual athleticwear with ribbons around necks, standing outdoors
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So I was especially excited when members of the Godzilla Minus One crew showed up to the Oscars in matching Godzilla shoes.

Writer, director and visual effects supervisor Takashi Yamazaki, 3D CG director Masaki Takahashi, visual effects director Kiyoko Shibuya, and effects artist and compositor Tatsuji Nojima posing with Godzilla figures
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

The movie, which is honestly one of my faves of the year, is nominated for Best Visual Effects.

Toho Studios

The filmmakers already went viral a few months ago for their reaction to being nominated.

Twitter: @UpToTASK
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

And now they're going viral for their shoes.

Twitter: @DiscussingFilm

Here they are:

Feet of four people at a red carpet event, wearing various black shoes with Godzilla claws on the backs
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

As you can see, they got a lil' Godzilla claw on 'em.

Close-up of a celebrity&#x27;s black shoe with unique claw heel design on the red carpet
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ultimately, even if they lose (which they seriously better not), I guarantee they have the *best* shoes on the red carpet.

Close-up of unique claw-back black heeled shoes with textured design
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

You can find more of our Oscars coverage here. Bye!

Group of individuals on a red carpet, focus on their feet showing the same claw on the back of the heels
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions