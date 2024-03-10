Hot Topic
One thing about me, I love a theme — especially a group costume.
So I was especially excited when members of the Godzilla Minus One crew showed up to the Oscars in matching Godzilla shoes.
The movie, which is honestly one of my faves of the year, is nominated for Best Visual Effects.
Here they are:
As you can see, they got a lil' Godzilla claw on 'em.
Ultimately, even if they lose (which they seriously better not), I guarantee they have the *best* shoes on the red carpet.
