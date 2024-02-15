Skip To Content
We Finally Know Why Taylor Swift Hasn't Been Extremely Jet-Lagged At All Of Those Football Games

She's me if I could afford business class.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

I know, I know, you probably thought you'd seen the last of "Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl" content.

An older woman covers her face with her hands, showing emotion and resting her elbows on a table, with a tablet and breakfast on it
Maskot / Getty Images / Maskot

But I've got one last clip, and this quote is *actually* going viral.

Taylor Swift standing next to Travis Kelce and looking surprised as she looks at Mecole Hardman Jr. of the KC Chiefs
Michael Owens / Getty Images

Taylor has been traveling the world on the Eras Tour, and the day before the Super Bowl, she was in Tokyo.

Taylor onstage in a sparkling outfit performing with a microphone
Christopher Jue / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Fans didn't know if she would make it back for the game because she was literally on the other side of the world, but as you know, she did make it back for the game.

Taylor in a blue fringe dress playing guitar and singing into a microphone onstage
Christopher Jue / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

All of that travel had people wondering about jet lag.

Taylor in a black outfit in a crowd, turning her head to the side
Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

"How is Taylor Swift coping with jet lag? What are her tricks? This is a story no one is telling," this person said.

Twitter: @itsmekathleeno

A new clip from Inside the NFL gave us some perspective on this issue:

Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety

In the clip, Taylor says to boyfriend Travis Kelce, “I’ve never been so proud in my life."

Travis Kelce in his NFL uniform and Taylor gazing at each other
Michael Owens / Getty Images

"How do you not have jet lag right now?" Travis asks.

Travis and Taylor kiss among a crowd, including people with cameras
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"Jet lag is a choice," she says back.

CW / Via Twitter: @fclsegd

"Jet lag is a choice" instantly became a thing.

CW / Via Twitter: @kennnedy_13

This person called it the most Taylor Swift quote they've ever heard.

CW / Via Twitter: @90swiftie_

This person called it Taylor's most iconic statement.

Twitter: @bigelam

And this person said, well, duh, she probably slept on a king bed on her private plane.

CW / Via Twitter: @ttpdalbum_

Either way, I'm definitely using this excuse next time I go on a trip.

CW / Via Twitter: @krmisthebreez