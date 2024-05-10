Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
One song she added to the setlist from the new album is "Down Bad," and the performance features some pretty cool alien abduction imagery. You can see the video here.
As this person said, "The spaceship following her around with that light is so insanely cool. She and the team put so much work into crafting this new set."
Ultimately, I love a good optical illusion.
Bye!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions