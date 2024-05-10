    The Internet Can't Handle Taylor Swift's Alien Abduction Optical Illusion

    It's giving Signs.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Taylor Swift started the European leg of her Eras tour last night in Paris.

    “Not now sweetie, Taylor just cut songs, changed the set list order, and has new outfits” pic.twitter.com/er6rEM19LZ

    — Taylor | TTPD🤍🖋️ (@pghSwiftie) May 9, 2024
    Twitter: @pghSwiftie

    And let me tell you, my timeline is full of fans who have A LOT of feelings about the changes she has made to the show.

    Seven graves, One gun. #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/fnj3BxTdpP

    — raquel lynn 🫶 Eras London N2 (@taylor_feed) May 9, 2024
    Twitter: @taylor_feed

    Because it's an "eras" tour, Taylor obviously added a new section for her The Tortured Poets Department album.

    me after Paris night one and i wasn't even physically there pic.twitter.com/76Ukz4NbG3

    — ally is a tortured poet (@mymelancholiaah) May 9, 2024
    Twitter: @mymelancholiaah
    One song she added to the setlist from the new album is "Down Bad," and the performance features some pretty cool alien abduction imagery. You can see the video here.

    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    It looks like she's being abducted by a UFO.

    THE UFO FOR DOWN BAD IS SO COOL??? #ParisTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/PUH1lRy0Ww

    — Archie 🤍🤍 (@CorneliaDynasty) May 9, 2024
    Twitter: @CorneliaDynasty

    As this person said, "The spaceship following her around with that light is so insanely cool. She and the team put so much work into crafting this new set."

    Person on stage with spotlight and futuristic set design during a concert, with crowd visible
    Twitter: @swifferwins

    Other people pointed out that the alien abduction tour visual makes sense because the song features a bunch of alien abduction imagery.

    the outer space/alien imagery in down bad is everything to me pic.twitter.com/ErQ3kyPsB3

    — liz (@adoringbutera) April 23, 2024
    Twitter: @adoringbutera

    Ultimately, I love a good optical illusion.

    A performer plays piano under a large, illuminated ring on a darkened concert stage
    Twitter: @TSTheErasTourSG

    I'm personally still pissed I never got to see the stage dive live!

    Closer look at Taylor Swift’s stage dive during her #ERAS tour. pic.twitter.com/pAWWBK5cfn

    — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 4, 2023
    Twitter: @BuzzingPop

    Bye!

    Twitter: @swifferupdates
