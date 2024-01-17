Jason Priestley Exposed Brad Pitt For Never, Ever Showering

Fun fact: When Jason Priestley first moved to LA, Brad Pitt was one of his roommates.
Unfortunately, all of the people in that apartment stunk, like they never showered.
Jason told the smelly story on Live with Kelly and Mark:
"We used to play this game, all of us, who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now, 'Dude, what were you thinking? So disgusting,'" Jason said.
"Who went the longest," Kelly asked. “Brad. Always Brad," Jason replied.
"I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering," he said.
So, there ya have it! Brad Pitt used to smell like shit.
Do what you want with that information, bye!