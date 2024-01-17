Skip To Content
    Jason Priestley Exposed Brad Pitt For Never, Ever Showering

    That house must have seriously reeked.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fun fact: When Jason Priestley first moved to LA, Brad Pitt was one of his roommates.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Ron Davis / Getty Images

    Unfortunately, all of the people in that apartment stunk, like they never showered.

    closeup of Brad Pitt
    Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

    Jason told the smelly story on Live with Kelly and Mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC

    "We used to play this game, all of us, who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now, 'Dude, what were you thinking? So disgusting,'" Jason said.

    Closeup of Jason Priestley
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images

    "Who went the longest," Kelly asked. “Brad. Always Brad," Jason replied.

    Closeup of Brad Pitt
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering," he said.

    Closeup of Brad Pitt
    Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

    So, there ya have it! Brad Pitt used to smell like shit.

    Closeup of Brad Pitt
    Adam Davy - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Do what you want with that information, bye!

