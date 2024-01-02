I'm Surprised More People Aren't Talking About The Space Needle New Year's Eve Fireworks Fail Because It's Pretty Funny
"They just nuked the Space Needle."
The Space Needle in Seattle is one of the most recognizable skyscrapers in the world.
Unfortunately, you couldn't see it during their grand ol' New Year's Eve fireworks show.
The space needle show is a disaster lol pic.twitter.com/fie8T4DmCK— Dae (@daeshikjr) January 1, 2024
It was gone in seconds.
Space needle was gone in seconds😱😱 #Seattle pic.twitter.com/6KLpYfJUI9— Cruz ⚜️🐝 (@Cruz_Castaa) January 1, 2024
The whole thing looked pretty terrifying.
Apparently they nuke the Seattle Space Needle for new years. pic.twitter.com/PI2CiDuwCv— Toneman (@Toneman) January 1, 2024
"They just nuked the f*cking Space Needle," this person said.
They just nuked the fucking space needle pic.twitter.com/8hiYlvZIJA— nuclear landmine tech (@landminetech) January 1, 2024
"That's gonna scare a lot of people," another person said.
Oh, boy. That's gonna scare a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/bX0O2k0cFv— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 1, 2024
I personally like this person's comparison to a "portal straight to superhell."
the space needle welcoming 2024 by opening a portal straight to superhell pic.twitter.com/D0iOj6kFU4— ✧ (@xxgirlb0yxx) January 1, 2024
Luckily, the Washington Emergency Management account confirmed it didn't disappear and was, in fact, still there.
Just checked with the experts and the Space Needle has not disappeared. It really is still there.— WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) January 1, 2024
Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/PcBQ7WOZf4
A meteorologist explained how this happened, blaming the 100% humidity condensing and creating a fog/smoke combo that turned into smog.
Quite fascinating meteorology occurring in Seattle tonight due to Space Needle fireworks. Moist air (near 100% humidity) is condensing due to the increased nuclei in the atmosphere from the sulfur particles from the fireworks. This results in fog + smoke combo… smog. #WAwx https://t.co/UfSXFJ7id1— Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) January 1, 2024
I guess it's just not meant to be!
Seattle: “This year we’re going to really knock it out of the park with the Space Needle fireworks. People are going to be talking about it for months!”— Dominick Bonny (@DBonny) January 1, 2024
Seattle weather: “Nope.” pic.twitter.com/W5kSRl8mVq
That didn't stop everyone from making the same joke.
Amazing fireworks at the space needle you guys pic.twitter.com/gOQLu0Ih8p— Angry Seattle (@angryseattle) January 1, 2024
Happy New Year!
Seattle’s fireworks at the Space Needle. pic.twitter.com/dXGrzXfbNC— ~Kat (@noname_kat) January 1, 2024