    I'm Surprised More People Aren't Talking About The Space Needle New Year's Eve Fireworks Fail Because It's Pretty Funny

    "They just nuked the Space Needle."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    The Space Needle in Seattle is one of the most recognizable skyscrapers in the world.

    Wolfgang Kaehler / LightRocket via Getty Images

    Unfortunately, you couldn't see it during their grand ol' New Year's Eve fireworks show.

    Twitter: @daeshikjr

    It was gone in seconds.

    Twitter: @Cruz_Castaa

    The whole thing looked pretty terrifying.

    Twitter: @Toneman

    "They just nuked the f*cking Space Needle," this person said.

    Twitter: @landminetech

    "That's gonna scare a lot of people," another person said.

    Twitter: @JoeVeyera

    I personally like this person's comparison to a "portal straight to superhell."

    Twitter: @xxgirlb0yxx

    Luckily, the Washington Emergency Management account confirmed it didn't disappear and was, in fact, still there.

    Twitter: @waEMD

    A meteorologist explained how this happened, blaming the 100% humidity condensing and creating a fog/smoke combo that turned into smog.

    Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb

    I guess it's just not meant to be!

    Twitter: @DBonny

    That didn't stop everyone from making the same joke.

    Twitter: @angryseattle

    Happy New Year!

    Twitter: @noname_kat