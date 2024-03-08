Skip To Content
Even If You Hate Politics, You'll Probably Laugh At These 35 Jokes About The State Of The Union

Even if you don't like politics, there's a *chance* you'll like these jokes.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

The State of the Union address was last night, which is basically the Super Bowl for people obsessed with politics.

Biden in a blue suit pre–State of the Union address, looking shocked
CNN

Because my timeline is full of nerds crackin' jokes, I've compiled some of the best ones. Enjoy.

1.

C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @FatGirlvsWorld

2.

MSNBC / Via Twitter: @ProfMMurray

3.

C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @asmith83

4.

Twitter: @rbeggin / Via Twitter: @pourmecoffee

5.

CNN / Via Twitter: @ItsMattsLaw

6.

Fox / Via Twitter: @PettyLupone

7.

Twitter: @JessicaLBurbank

8.

Twitter: @TheDailyShow

9.

Twitter: @KatieBrittforAL / Via Twitter: @jentaub

10.

Twitter: @Annie_Wu_22

11.

Twitter: @kelleymcgrathx

12.

PBS / Via Twitter: @gldivittorio

13.

Twitter: @notcapnamerica

14.

Twitter: @JoshuaRush

15.

C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @Betches_Sup

16.

Twitter: @BaileyCarlin

17.

MSNBC / Via Twitter: @TheDailyShow

18.

FX / Via Twitter: @ebolaman131

19.

CNN / Via Twitter: @Timodc

20.

MSNBC / Via Twitter: @ditzkoff

21.

Twitter: @OrganizerMemes

22.

ABC / Via Twitter: @joshsorbe

23.

Twitter: @OrganizerMemes

24.

Twitter: @michaelianblack

25.

CNN / Via Twitter: @sparksjls

26.

Twitter: @chrislongview

27.

CNN / Via Twitter: @atrupar

28.

Getty Images / Twitter: @JoshuaRush / Via Twitter: @nagy_minaj

29.

Twitter: @Timodc

30.

CNN / Via Twitter: @randomrecruiter

31.

Twitter: @RonFilipkowski / Via Twitter: @OrangePaulp

32.

CNN / Via Twitter: @vinn_ayy

33.

Twitter: @noahmtweets