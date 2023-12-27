A Huge Statue Of Shakira Was Unveiled In Colombia, And Now Everyone Is Making The Same Joke About It
I need to go there.
Move over, old lady. There's a new girl in town.
And that new girl is a giant statue of Shakira.
Gracias al escultor Yino Márquez y a los estudiantes de la escuela distrital de artes por esta muestra del enorme talento artístico de la gente de mi tierra. pic.twitter.com/lR7ZQSO4Mx— Shakira (@shakira) December 26, 2023
Shakira's family was on hand for the unveiling of the statue dedicated to the pop legend in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia.
Shakira’s family at the unveiling of the second statue made in honor of the singer-songwriter in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/AgoU83uqiO— Shakira Radio Stats (@Shakira_Radio) December 26, 2023
The stunning 20-foot tall statue is made of bronze, and will open to the public in Spring 2024.
Wwowwwww!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/10A7k2voqx— Carlotta (@carla_dirty) December 27, 2023
The statue may not be open to the public yet, but it's already causing a major buzz.
This is not even open for public yet, she’s so relevant omg pic.twitter.com/91nfTsdsJq— Carlotta (@carla_dirty) December 27, 2023
The reaction online has been very funny.
por si se preguntan qué tan alta es la escultura de Shakira😍 pic.twitter.com/yJGSt8s3MS— Toro Sabanero🎄 (@omgheytoro) December 26, 2023
"The statue is bigger than Pique's entire career," this person joked.
the statue is bigger than Pique's entire career. https://t.co/Q7znp8uT1I— Lobo (@keiirawolf1) December 26, 2023
Other people are planning their pilgrimages to the newly sacred site.
Ok who’s coming with me to do the pilgrimage to the Santa Shakira statue this summer. https://t.co/QYdcjAH6c1— Rata de Dos Patas (@luquin_ricardo) December 26, 2023
"Not me begging to go with my mom and dad next time they go to Colombia just for the Shakira statue," this person said.
Not me begging to go with my mom and dad next time they go to Colombia just for the Shakira statue https://t.co/KIYQCBTmcz— Lauren ☾⋆˙⟡ (@EstellaRosa__) December 26, 2023
Another thing I've been seeing over and over again is comparisons to the Statue of Liberty.
statue of liberty, you’re bones bitch! https://t.co/EmaGV77Kni— JOAN of ART (@umcornell) December 26, 2023
"Ended the ugly hag of liberty," this Lady Liberty hater said.
Ended the ugly hag of liberty IKTR https://t.co/3FCRQFrFXI— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) December 26, 2023
"The Statue of Liberty wishes," another Shakira fan chimed in.
The Statue of Liberty wishes. pic.twitter.com/umuickAIrC— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) December 26, 2023
In my opinion, we shouldn't pit two successful women against each other!
Only one of them has platinum albums and worldwide number-one hits, so they're not even comparable!!!!
oh shakira, don't end the liberty statue like that pic.twitter.com/6w5a5HUaAw— alexander AG7 ERA (@grandesrockwell) December 26, 2023