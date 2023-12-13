Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Iowa's Satanic Temple Put Up An Altar In The Iowa Capitol, And People Are Deeply Unhappy About It

    We need the God Warrior on this pronto.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ooh, there's drama in Iowa!

    Fox

    A Satanic altar was put up in the Iowa State Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa last week.

    Fox

    Here's the display, which will be up for two weeks:

    Twitter: @jdunwell

    According to Iowa representative Jon Dunwell, "Access for displays at the Capitol are open to anyone through an application process. Though there are some guidelines, they do not discriminate on the basis of religion or ideology."

    News footage of the Satanic display
    KCCI

    As expected, some people are really mad about it.

    Fox

    "These people are sick and disgusting," someone posted.

    &quot;These people are sick and disgusting!&quot;
    X

    "This is spiritual warfare!!" another said.

    &quot;This is spiritual warefare!!&quot;
    X

    Representative Dunwell explained how he felt on X.

    Twitter: @jdunwell

    "My observation as a follower of Christ, I certainly find a display from the Satanic Temple objectionable," he posted. "It stands in direct opposition to my faith and would be classified as evil."

    News footage of the altar
    KCCI

    Another representative, Brad Sherman, called the display "disgusting" in his newsletter.

    Closeup of the Satanic altar
    KCCI

    According to KCCI, people have organized prayer circles around the Christmas tree in the Capitol.

    People praying in front of the Iowa Christmas tree
    KCCI

    Governor Kim Reynolds shared a picture of one such prayer circle, saying, "Free speech is a right afforded to all. But how we use it matters. Today’s event is proof that in the battle between good and evil, good will always prevail."

    Twitter: @IAGovernor

    In their defense, the President of the Satanic Temple told the Des Moines Register, "People assume that we're there to insult Christians, and we're not."

    Closeup of the President of the Satanic Temple
    KCCI

    "I would hope that even people who disagree with the symbolism behind our values," he continued. "It's certainly a greater evil to allow the government to pick and choose between forms of religious expression."

    News footage of the Satanic altar
    KCCI

    Ultimately, I think this person sums this whole thing up best:

    Twitter: @RealiaAmelia

    Bye!

    Fox