We need the God Warrior on this pronto.
As many of you have become aware, last week a display was erected at the Iowa Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa. As I have responded to concerns from Iowans about the display, I wanted to share with you how the display came to be and my response.— Rep. Jon Dunwell (@jdunwell) December 8, 2023
How did it happen?
• The… pic.twitter.com/8ODJXCxu9Y
Today, faithful Iowans gathered in the Capitol rotunda to display the Nativity and pray for peace.— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) December 12, 2023
Free speech is a right afforded to all. But how we use it matters.
Today’s event is proof that in the battle between good and evil, good will always prevail. pic.twitter.com/phD9KYmXHY
i admire the satanic temple in that nobody else could get away with doing the same bit over and over and having people fall for it every time https://t.co/4nTqKsb2GO— Amelia® (@RealiaAmelia) December 10, 2023