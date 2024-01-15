Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Ryan Gosling's Shocked Reaction To Actually Winning An Award For "Barbie" Is Going Viral

I'm just praying they make him perform it at the Oscars.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Ryan Gosling's original song "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie has been nominated for a ton of awards, but my sweet baby R hasn't actually won anything for it yet.

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros.

He lost Best Original Song to Billie Eilish at the Golden Globes, and it was really starting to look like this is how it was going to go this award season.

Closeup of Ryan Gosling
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for FIJI Water

But nope, that wasn't the case, and he *actually* won at the Critics' Choice Awards last night.

Closeup of Ryan Gosling
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

His shocked reaction is going viral:

Twitter: @DiscussingFilm

It truly caught him off guard.

Twitter: @kristinakovv

And now it's destined to become a meme.

Twitter: @barchieshome

I'm sure we'll be seeing this GIF used by millennials for years and years to come.

Twitter: @Shami1412

Now let's hope he actually has to perform it at the Oscars.

Twitter: @zerowontmiss