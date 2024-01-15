Browse links
I'm just praying they make him perform it at the Oscars.
Ryan Gosling’s reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Original Song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2024
See the full winners list: https://t.co/o7EgopRYqJ pic.twitter.com/UOWpZPhaiv
Ryan Gosling really went #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/VMzdqm9u4g— Kristina❄️☃️ (@kristinakovv) January 15, 2024
WAKE UP BABE NEW RYAN GOSLING REACTION JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/gGRSOwkX8v— Sarah (@barchieshome) January 15, 2024
When the teacher calls on you in class but you weren't paying attention. #RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/bOtmXRZsXu— Shamindri De Sayrah (@Shami1412) January 15, 2024
Ryan Gosling realizing he might just have to perform “I’m just Ken” at the Oscars— Zero (@zerowontmiss) January 15, 2024
pic.twitter.com/AT7khUBwup