Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    The Internet Is Having A Field Day Over Ron DeSantis Being Physically Unable To Smile Like A Human Being

    I hate everything about it.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason that no one can figure out, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and the governor of California, Gavin Newson, debated on Fox News last night.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    It wasn't pretty.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    Clips of DeSantis being steamrolled by Newsom are going viral.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    "You're trolling folks trying to ... out-Trump Trump, and by the way, how's that going for you? You're down 41 points in your own state," Newsom said.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    At one point, you could see DeSantis visibly dying inside when Newsom said, “One thing ... that [Ron and I] have in common is, neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024."

    Fox News / Via X.com

    In another instance, DeSantis posed with a photo of human shit.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    He even got angry at Newsom for saying he believed in science.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    It was brutal!

    Fox News / Via X.com

    One thing that followed ol' Ronnie throughout the debate was his "smile."

    Fox News / Via X.com

    In case you didn't know, the man doesn't know how to.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    Clips of him painfully attempting this simple human emotion are going around X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    People agree: He should give up on smiling.

    X.com

    "I don't know who on DeSantis' campaign told him to smile more but it's a mistake," this person said.

    Fox News / Via X.com

    Ultimately, the debate definitely didn't go as planned for Ron!

    Fox News / Via X.com

    After this whole politics thing, VH1 should cast him on a reboot of Charm School. He'd be perfect for that.

    Fox News / Via X.com