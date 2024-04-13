38 Common American Sayings That Make Absolutely No Sense To Non-Americans

Nobody understands us.

Hey, hi, hello fellow Americans.

Four smiling friends holding a US flag together, expressing unity and patriotism
I've got a list of things that you most likely say that confuse the heck out of non-Americans around the world.

Buckle up because here we go....

1. When a television show says it's on at "8/7c."

Izzi Taylor @izzi_taylor

WHAT DO AMERICANS MEAN WHEN A SHOW IS ON AT LIKE FUCKIN “8/7c” WHAT IS THAT????

2. When someone identifies as a "hockey mom."

Peter Blenkinsop @ManYanaEd

What does it mean when Americans say they are a "hockey mom"? Their child plays hockey and they take them to practices?

3. When real estate listings say the house has "2.5 baths."

ferbie Kuuji @ferbieKuuji

What do Americans mean by 2.5 baths?

4. When someone says they're "transferring to a 4 year school."

kirsten cohen's chardonnay @joachimtrier

what do americans mean when they say “transfer to a 4 year school”? i thought all universities there are 4 years

5. When Americans say "bite me."

steve the bus @steve196508

What do Americans mean when they say "bite me"? Are they vampires?

6. When someone is "grounded."

laura🌸🕊️ @angeIic111

@_Yumekii_ what do americans mean with 'grounded'? 😔

7. When Americans say "I do not disagree."

Ofir Manor @ofirm

Current status: googling what do Americans mean when they say "I do not disagree"

8. The term "dive bar."

Seán @StretchArmSean

What do americans mean when they say dive bar? Is our equivalent just a pub?

9. The term "running errands."

Toria Marquardt @VelvetyVictoria

What do Americans mean when they say "running errands"? This has always baffled me.

10. When Americans use the phrase "government name."

Sweet'n'lildoses ☘️☘️ @EwartBraide

What do Americans mean by "Government name"? I thought your parents named y'all over there

11. When Americans say they're going to "freshen up."

Roosh Mulan @roisnolan

What do Americans mean in tv/films when they sexily say, "I'm just going to... freshen up 😏" Are they washing their nethers or what?

12. The term "corny."

BasedOnCode @papixvi

What do Americans mean when they say something is corny ??

13. When Americans say they "haven't done __ in a minute."

gart @_cenu

"Havent done ________ in a minute" what do americans mean by this :l

14. When Americans call someone a "tool."

Clare O'Brien 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ClareOBrien

What do Americans mean when they say someone is a tool? It seems like an insult, but tools are useful.

15. What "tailgating" is.

Rowena Coxwell @MiggleM

What do Americans mean when they say ‘tailgate’?

16. When Americans say "period" after a sentence.

Alice♡... @alicedanosour

What do americans mean when they say period after a sentence or something? Is it just like saying full stop? I'm confused :'D

17. When Americans say "sidebar" during a conversation.

GBEMISOLA @BOgunss

What do Americans mean when they say Sidebar

18. When Americans say they have "finals."

Daniel Fielding @DanielFielding

What do Americans mean when they say "finals"?

19. When Americans say someone has been "drinking the Kool Aid."

Fergus Craig @FergusCraig

What do americans mean when they say someone's been 'drinking kool aid'?

20. When Americans say "I'm just sayin'."

David Pinn @dpinn

What do Americans mean when they say "I'm just sayin'"? I hear it a lot on podcasts.

21. When Americans use "blocks" as a form of measurement.

Lea 🌸 @LeanneMcIver18

What does it mean when Americans go 'Its two blocks away' what's a block?

22. When Americans say "what's the 411 on that."

Ashley Fearn @AshleyFearnUK

What does it mean when Americans say "and that's the 411 on that"?

23. What pudding is.

Moth @MrMoth

Just realised I have no idea what Americans mean when they say "pudding".

24. When Americans wish someone a "happy belated."

Dime Piece @deycallmerich

I never actually knew why ppl say "happy belated"... Lol like what does that really mean and why do americans say it

25. When Americans use "football fields" as a form of measurement.

🇨🇦 ronniecat 🇨🇺 @ronniecat

Why do Americans measure everything in "football fields" long? What does that mean to anyone else in the world?

26. When Americans say they are from the "tri-state area."

As a European, what do Americans mean when they say "tri-state area"?

— DJ Smokey (@MAEC360TA) February 9, 2024
Twitter: @MAEC360TA

27. When Americans say "eat me."

Been bugging me for years, but what do Americans mean, when they say 'Eat me!'?

— andrew woods 🇺🇦 (@andrewjwoods) July 15, 2022
Twitter: @andrewjwoods

28. When Americans say they want creamer in their coffee.

what do americans mean when they put creamer in their coffee. do they have milk?

— megan mcg (@_mexxan) February 12, 2021
Twitter: @_mexxan

29. When Americans talk about "fake cheese."

what do americans mean when they say “fake cheese”

— ᵇaddie 𓆩♡𓆪 (@sechanini) June 18, 2023
Twitter: @sechanini

30. When Americans talk about the taste of McDonald's Sprite.

what do americans mean when they say that mcdonald’s sprite tastes different

— anto123arci 🇮🇹 (@anto123arci) September 26, 2023
Twitter: @anto123arci

31. When Americans answer with "I'm good" to basically every question.

What do Americans mean when they answer ‘I’m good’ to almost every question?

— Bible Jesus (@mrbiblejesus) January 30, 2024
Twitter: @mrbiblejesus

32. When Americans say they just did their taxes.

What do Americans mean when they say I just did my taxes? What is there to do??

— Mehreen (@reenythegenie) February 25, 2021
Twitter: @reenythegenie

33. When American recipes call for "one stick of butter."

what do americans mean when they say one stick of butter we use this big ass block of butter

— n 🍉 (@gIossfms) June 17, 2021
Twitter: @gIossfms

34. When Americans say they are getting the "Sunday scaries."

What do Americans mean by “[insert day] scaries? Is it like bad mood?

— pen affleck 🫶🏾 (@findingmalo) May 27, 2022
Twitter: @findingmalo

35. When Americans refer to the UK as "across the pond."

Do americans really say "across the pond"??

— angie (@dwinwediblino) April 4, 2020
Twitter: @dwinwediblino

36. When Americans say "holy cow."

Do Americans really say "Holy cow"
I need to know.

— Meursault. (@llleeds69) October 2, 2022
Twitter: @llleeds69

37. The amount of times Americans use "like."

Do Americans really say "like" every 10 seconds, or is it a reality TV show thing ?

— C.C 🇻🇨🇹🇹 (@DaGirlShellyann) September 25, 2023
Twitter: @DaGirlShellyann

38. And lastly, grits. Just, like, what are they?!?!

What do Americans mean by grits? Cuz I thought it was oats but then wtf is Parmesan cheese grits???

— Bounty Lime🍻 (@kingneilz1) May 5, 2022
Twitter: @kingneilz1