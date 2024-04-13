38 Common American Sayings That Make Absolutely No Sense To Non-Americans

Browse links
Nobody understands us.
As a European, what do Americans mean when they say "tri-state area"?— DJ Smokey (@MAEC360TA) February 9, 2024
Been bugging me for years, but what do Americans mean, when they say 'Eat me!'?— andrew woods 🇺🇦 (@andrewjwoods) July 15, 2022
what do americans mean when they put creamer in their coffee. do they have milk?— megan mcg (@_mexxan) February 12, 2021
what do americans mean when they say “fake cheese”— ᵇaddie 𓆩♡𓆪 (@sechanini) June 18, 2023
what do americans mean when they say that mcdonald’s sprite tastes different— anto123arci 🇮🇹 (@anto123arci) September 26, 2023
What do Americans mean when they answer ‘I’m good’ to almost every question?— Bible Jesus (@mrbiblejesus) January 30, 2024
What do Americans mean when they say I just did my taxes? What is there to do??— Mehreen (@reenythegenie) February 25, 2021
what do americans mean when they say one stick of butter we use this big ass block of butter— n 🍉 (@gIossfms) June 17, 2021
What do Americans mean by “[insert day] scaries? Is it like bad mood?— pen affleck 🫶🏾 (@findingmalo) May 27, 2022
Do americans really say "across the pond"??— angie (@dwinwediblino) April 4, 2020
Do Americans really say "Holy cow"— Meursault. (@llleeds69) October 2, 2022
Do Americans really say "like" every 10 seconds, or is it a reality TV show thing ?— C.C 🇻🇨🇹🇹 (@DaGirlShellyann) September 25, 2023
What do Americans mean by grits? Cuz I thought it was oats but then wtf is Parmesan cheese grits???— Bounty Lime🍻 (@kingneilz1) May 5, 2022