People Are Seriously Losing It Over This Republican Senator's Suggestive Quail Breakfast, And Now It's A Meme
"Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls."
House Republicans are currently in a bit of turmoil after Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to file a motion to vacate the speaker after the House passed a budget plan that would keep the government open.
BREAKING NEWS -- @RepMTG has filed a motion to vacate @SpeakerJohnson, according to multiple sources on the House floor.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 22, 2024
Stay tuned for more info.....
It's looking like things are about to get real messy.
this is exactly what Marge Greene wants -- attention pic.twitter.com/iSjNfjLfc0— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2024
I'm pretty sure certain House Republicans would rather go back to yesterday when everyone was discussing Senator Lankford's quail breakfast.
Senator James Lankford represents Oklahoma, and a post about some quail he ate is going viral.
Here's the post:
Great quail breakfast this morning! pic.twitter.com/xXh9kDU4aH— Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 21, 2024
That quail, uh, looks quite PERCHED.
Like, it's serving.
was that quail served or was it serving https://t.co/lJ8xVw8yx1 pic.twitter.com/ERW7b8u2MS— dalton (@indaltonwetrvst) March 21, 2024
People found the staging of the quail hilarious.
I’m laughing so hard what are you doing here https://t.co/vGHPfVJUVI— JP (@jpbrammer) March 21, 2024
And the pic immediately went viral.
I can't stop showing people this tweet. Why does it look like that https://t.co/jh1bqwh71c— Paulina Mangubat (@paulinaVEVO) March 21, 2024
People captioned it with quotes from Titanic.
Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls https://t.co/qw4436Prbm pic.twitter.com/VkWCOSf6QZ— Jackie Daytona (@thereisnojayjay) March 21, 2024
They spruced her up with emoji eyes.
Save me cunty quail https://t.co/GILW12OjH1 pic.twitter.com/vlWSq2STZk— Fat Slag (@Andrewisliv1d) March 22, 2024
And there are TONS of responses with this caption...
Me waiting for him to get a towel https://t.co/p2nVCG6u5K pic.twitter.com/6RhJ59URTF— amy (@bergeambe) March 21, 2024
I have to say it's also pretty wild this man eats quail for breakfast.
“We relate to everyday Americans!”— Rich (@terpswag) March 22, 2024
*has quail for breakfast like that’s some regular shit* https://t.co/mgx5ECcEo1
Anyway, I'll just laugh at the memes.
why this man posting his horny quail dish https://t.co/MZe0opBBvP— Mo (@mobaiiiley) March 21, 2024