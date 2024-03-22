Skip To Content
    People Are Seriously Losing It Over This Republican Senator's Suggestive Quail Breakfast, And Now It's A Meme

    "Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls."

    Matt Stopera
    House Republicans are currently in a bit of turmoil after Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to file a motion to vacate the speaker after the House passed a budget plan that would keep the government open.

    It's looking like things are about to get real messy.

    I'm pretty sure certain House Republicans would rather go back to yesterday when everyone was discussing Senator Lankford's quail breakfast.

    I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
    Senator James Lankford represents Oklahoma, and a post about some quail he ate is going viral.

    Here's the post:

    That quail, uh, looks quite PERCHED.

    Plated meal with two quail legs, sauce, greens on top, and a side of scrambled eggs and a hash brown
    Like, it's serving.

    People found the staging of the quail hilarious.

    And the pic immediately went viral.

    People captioned it with quotes from Titanic.

    They spruced her up with emoji eyes.

    And there are TONS of responses with this caption...

    I have to say it's also pretty wild this man eats quail for breakfast.

    Anyway, I'll just laugh at the memes.

