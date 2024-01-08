Skip To Content
Someone Found An iPhone That Fell 16,000 Feet From That Alaska Airlines Flight, And The Creepiest Part Is The Ripped Off Charging Cable

This is like a Steve Jobs miracle.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

In case you haven't been terrorized by this news, the door from an Alaska Airlines flight blew out 10 minutes after takeoff in Portland, Oregon on Friday.

Girls’ trip turned into emergency landing trip… #alaska #alaskaair

Luckily, everyone was okay, but some items like phones and shirts (!) were sucked out of the aircraft.

a ripped-out door on an Alaska Airlines flight
Handout / Getty Images

A man named Sean Bates found one such iPhone on the side of a road in Oregon.

As you can see, it's fully intact (with battery life!) after dropping 16,000 feet from the sky:

The only unusual thing is that the charging cable is stuck in the port where it was literally yanked out of the plane:

The New York Times reports that Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration have given airlines instructions on how to inspect their 737 Max 9 planes.

An Alaska Airlines plane on the tarmac
Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

And if you're wondering, they finally found the door in an Oregon teacher's backyard.

a plane missing a door with a tarp over the opening
Handout / Getty Images

Ultimately, this whole thing is terrifying, so I'll focus on the important question: Who made the case?

