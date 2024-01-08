Someone Found An iPhone That Fell 16,000 Feet From That Alaska Airlines Flight, And The Creepiest Part Is The Ripped Off Charging Cable

Browse links
This is like a Steve Jobs miracle.
Just walking down Barnes Road pic.twitter.com/P3eHITAnpY— Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 8, 2024
Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!— Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024
When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd
In case you didn't see it, there was a broken-off charger plug still inside it! Thing got *yanked* out the door— Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 8, 2024
(Sorry I didn't get a better pic before handing it over haha) pic.twitter.com/tMQ7XQNHeW
Who makes the phone case? https://t.co/rG7M71hR8n— Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) January 8, 2024