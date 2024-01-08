Someone Found An iPhone That Fell 16,000 Feet From That Alaska Airlines Flight, And The Creepiest Part Is The Ripped Off Charging Cable

Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!



When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd