People Are Sharing Examples Of "Boomer Humor" And It's Either Really Really Bad Or Strangely Hilarious
"I'm not proud, but Boomer Humor sometimes makes me laugh."
"Boomer Humor" is a subset of humor that has become prevalent on social media, especially Facebook, in the past decade.
It often involves minions, blurry pictures of old pencil sharpeners, and complaining about being "this old."
Nothing says Boomer humor quite like minions in a formal work PowerPoint presentation on a conference pic.twitter.com/iLm7giJzfa— Ola (@llusoire) March 15, 2022
You'll often see it accompanied with crying laughing emoji faces.
"Boomer Humor" is either really bad or somewhat funny.
Boomer humor is actually funny sometimes— Şevyar (@shavyarrr) December 15, 2019
As this person said, they find it "strangely hilarious."
boomer humor is strangely hilarious https://t.co/TXuem4Jw1R— ً (@ailluelle) April 12, 2023
Soooo, now that we have the intro down, let's take a look at some examples of Boomer Humor people have shared on X.
Boomer humor 101 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/ppxhjkrUr1— Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) April 10, 2023
Let me know what you think...
1.
Boomer humor pic.twitter.com/FaEEoe4p4E— Ivor Mektin (@mektin_ivor) October 11, 2023
2.
Peak Boomer humor. pic.twitter.com/8F9dXYfLHF— Anti-War Christian (@NoWarChristian) May 19, 2023
3.
Stupid ass boomer humor has me ashamed that I laughed https://t.co/dhU53euI1v— Carnivorous Vegan (@WreckaAir) March 9, 2024
4.
Im not proud, but sometimes boomer humor makes me laugh. pic.twitter.com/ncigtaLewt— CȺ₴ŦLΞ (@Dark_Star_Ent) March 29, 2023
5.
Boomer Humor pic.twitter.com/rMGXkgKWpR— Justin O'Donnell (@ODonnell4NH) December 13, 2023
6.
Pokémon Go to the Polls energy…the best kind of boomer humor https://t.co/RQQEnjsUzN— Ceeej Octopie Surpreme (@ceeejpowers) March 13, 2024
7.
I love this slightly boomer humor https://t.co/VRAh8M1Pv4— a🤍 (@appropriatekiwi) March 14, 2024
8.
Peak Boomer humor. https://t.co/7bkVL1ek8K— The Millennial Snowflake 🇵🇸 (@Teh_Snowflake) April 1, 2024
9.
Boomer humor https://t.co/XcQPDWiP0k— Hotcross (@HotCross_) February 26, 2023
10.
I love boomer humor pic.twitter.com/cQAyEjX4cD— Addy Cowboy (@AddyButtchugger) April 14, 2024
11.
Boomer humor 👎 https://t.co/rYSswVuvys— Pascal Majes (@PYANGZBAE) May 15, 2023
12.
a lil boomer humor for y’all pic.twitter.com/kYFOchAr6P— litquidity (@litcapital) March 25, 2023
13.
Boomer humor reinvented https://t.co/yMUTrzVWk1— sunflower bev 🌻 (@bevturnerr) May 27, 2023
15.
Boomer humor https://t.co/GM2yOttST2— Alessandro 🇺🇦 (@aledornell) July 12, 2023
16.
He skipped the minions and went straight to the Facebook Boomer humor pic.twitter.com/rJ5TdZPIdT— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) March 28, 2023
17.
Is this Boomer humor pic.twitter.com/E2KTcjnul7— jeff (@imjeffd) August 5, 2023
18.
#Boomer #Humor #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/SWTQSipsrT— 3DThrills (@3DThrills) August 19, 2023
19.
Boomer humor. pic.twitter.com/PRUSyWuljt— Justice 🍀 (@UnionRebelMs) September 14, 2023
20.
God bless boomer humor 😂 pic.twitter.com/G4qPjHtf2C— Based Char Aznable (Charburger Redemption Arc)🇻🇦 (@BasedZechs) April 10, 2024
21.
I’ve come full circle on the boomer humor and I’m going to put this on my couch pic.twitter.com/G5PFVvq4TH— vitruvian ma’am (@13243546k) November 23, 2023
22.
This is the most boomer humor I've ever seen https://t.co/bTUhzAAO0N— JP (@Jprz1321) December 8, 2023
24.
Boomer humor... pic.twitter.com/wa39iuCBeh— Justice 🍀 (@UnionRebelMs) January 9, 2024
25.
This was my grandmothers... boomer humor is so weird. pic.twitter.com/37Qgh7usPT— @magickrose.bsky.social (@MagickroseTTV) February 23, 2023
26. And lastly...
Boomer humor... pic.twitter.com/4ADGWT1osz— Justice 🍀 (@UnionRebelMs) January 9, 2024