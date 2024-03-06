Browse links
Everyone has something to say about this whole "bottle night" thing.
Do you know what a "bottle night" is?— Collin Rutherford (@collin_ruth89) March 4, 2024
Probably not, because my gf and I invented it during a 2023 blizzard in Buffalo, NY.
We lock our phones away, turn the TV off...
Each grab a bottle of wine, and talk.
That's it, we simply talk and enjoy each other's presence.
We live… pic.twitter.com/uMl1iAtpmv
Breaking News: guy discovers hanging out https://t.co/d3SZXdjtZ1— Tyler Beauchesne (@TyBeauchesne5) March 6, 2024
This dude thinks him and his girlfriend “invented” getting drunk and hanging out https://t.co/SQ3SHjakfb— Chuck Taylor (@BoozeBlogsChuck) March 5, 2024
This guy invented getting drunk and talking to your girlfriend wow, a pioneer https://t.co/gbQEzeSwm2— Shane (@shane1409) March 5, 2024
Do you know what “bag night” is?— comfy (@ihatethiskid) March 5, 2024
Probably not https://t.co/o4biOE6SEg
We called this Edward 40 Hands back in my day https://t.co/pQe3mxjalg— Erika (@emesola) March 6, 2024
My girlfriend and I actually did this during a blizzard in 2022. I had no idea we invented it. We just called it “Friday” https://t.co/i1nKXUDxS0— Andrew (@a_pov) March 5, 2024
We just usually sit in bed and talk about our day or share hot takes or gossip a little lol https://t.co/FtiJ4E9kcM pic.twitter.com/my2T0Yz7GS— Ricky! 👾 (@blvckgovt) March 5, 2024
Usually my wife and I just have conversations pretty much everyday… sober. https://t.co/pmCNt4YHE4— bobby b (@BelchaGrace) March 6, 2024
my hot take is I think this sounds like a great time for us with quality time love languages https://t.co/ELKZAl6M3D— corndog millionaire (@karluizballer) March 6, 2024
i’m on his side you guys don’t need to be mean https://t.co/db3IStmyDM— dirt prince (@violinbee01) March 6, 2024
if ur phone is locked away how did u take this picture? https://t.co/fF5dr41yvD— Ethan (@cannonbotE) March 6, 2024