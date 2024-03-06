Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

People Have A LOT To Say About This Couple Who Invented "Bottle Night"

Everyone has something to say about this whole "bottle night" thing.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It seems as if everyone is up in arms over "bottle night."

Older man gestures in frustration at laptop screen with visible video call, pen in hand, indoors
Fizkes / Getty Images

It all started when this man posted how he and his girlfriend do "bottle night."

Twitter: @collin_ruth89

It's simple enough: He and his girlfriend lock their phones, turn off the TV, grab a bottle of wine, and talk.

Man and woman smiling, holding wine bottles, casual attire indoors
Twitter: @collin_ruth89

This was enough to cause quite a keyboard war.

Woman sitting cross-legged on sofa with laptop, papers flying around, expressing frustration or excitement
Andrii Iemelyanenko / Getty Images

The post went viral.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @TyBeauchesne5

"This dude thinks he and his girlfriend 'invented' getting drunk and hanging out," one person said.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @BoozeBlogsChuck

"[W]ow, a pioneer," another person jokingly stated.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @shane1409

Other people brought up that this type of binge drinking has always been a thing.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @ihatethiskid

"We called this Edward 40 Hands back in my day," this booze connoisseur said.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @emesola

"We just called it 'Friday,'" another alcohol enthusiast chimed in.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @a_pov

Other people were like, "How about no."

Man gesturing with confusion at laptop outdoors
Liubomyr Vorona / Getty Images

This person said, "We just usually sit in bed and talk about our day or share hot takes or gossip a little lol."

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @blvckgovt

"Usually my wife and I just have conversations pretty much every day... sober," another person added.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @BelchaGrace

BUT not everyone was so doom and gloom about the whole thing.

Woman holding a laptop in a business casual outfit, smiling at the camera
Yaroslav Olieinikov / Getty Images

"my hot take is I think this sounds like a great time," this person named "corndog millionaire" said.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @karluizballer

"i'm on his side you guys don't need to be mean," another person interjected.

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @violinbee01

ULTIMATELY, I'm just wondering how they took that damn pic if their phones were locked away...

Twitter: @collin_ruth89 / Via Twitter: @cannonbotE

Thoughts? Feelings of rage? Concerns?