Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Absolutely Roasting MLB's New See-Through Pants, And Here Are The 21 Funniest Reactions To Them

    Not gonna lie, I'm not mad about it.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's drama in the baseball world.

    Fox

    Major League Baseball just got some new pants, and people are pointing out how see-through they are.

    Two baseball players in Cleveland Guardians uniforms engage in an interview
    MLB / Via Twitter: @DreKnott

    According to ESPN, the new fabric is lighter and was introduced at last year's All-Star Game. Unfortunately, this new "performance" material leaves little to the imagination.

    Twitter: @ah_pod

    One video in particular shows just how transparent they really are:

    Twitter: @Mariners

    They look like they're made out of tissue paper:

    Man in Seattle Mariners baseball uniform speaking into a microphone
    Twitter: @Mariners

    "why is his groin area visible," this person asked:

    Twitter: @dustcoIIected

    "My goodness, how is this gonna look on TV?" another person questioned:

    Twitter: @DodgersAndrew

    The quote replies are full of people comparing them to toilet paper:

    Twitter: @infieldflygrl

    This person literally showed how their toilet paper is less transparent than the new uniforms:

    Twitter: @AlainnFocail

    Because this has taken over my timeline, here are the funniest reactions to the new pants...

    1.

    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @EephusTosser

    2.

    Netflix / Via Twitter: @KashwrapSupreme

    3.

    Hulu / Via Twitter: @ClutchCityDude

    4.

    Fox / Via Twitter: @laurengrimaldi_

    5.

    New Line Cinema / Via Twitter: @angelsteve89

    6.

    Netflix / Via Twitter: @StewStilez

    7.

    Twitter: @Sea_Sports_Show

    8.

    Twitter: @BrewCrewScoop

    9.

    Twitter: @DMBLauren

    10.

    Twitter: @edmonton_eulers

    11.

    Twitter: @MantisToboggan5

    12.

    Hulu / Via Twitter: @sbliss89

    13.

    Twitter: @wolfgirlcassie

    14.

    NBC / Via Twitter: @Yt_Sage2

    15.

    Disney / Via Twitter: @NestorCaddy

    16.

    Fox / Via Twitter: @CJeisman

    17.

    Fox / Via Twitter: @itsjoshwolf

    18.

    Twitter: @bruja_aj

    19.

    Twitter: @ebsoftball

    20.

    Twitter: @thehamlawman

    21. And last:

    Twitter: @inthiscrowdedrm