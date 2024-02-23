People Are Absolutely Roasting MLB's New See-Through Pants, And Here Are The 21 Funniest Reactions To Them
Not gonna lie, I'm not mad about it.
There's drama in the baseball world.
Major League Baseball just got some new pants, and people are pointing out how see-through they are.
According to ESPN, the new fabric is lighter and was introduced at last year's All-Star Game. Unfortunately, this new "performance" material leaves little to the imagination.
I can't handle this. it's so funny and also tragic. https://t.co/MQC7jgvWF5 pic.twitter.com/tc2MsWmwML— Absolutely Hammered (@ah_pod) February 22, 2024
One video in particular shows just how transparent they really are:
Cal’s got jokes 😆 pic.twitter.com/rhrDgl6x8h— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 21, 2024
They look like they're made out of tissue paper:
"why is his groin area visible," this person asked:
why is his groin area visible wtf are these new unis https://t.co/63bpB5Hf2z— Matt 🧡 (@dustcoIIected) February 21, 2024
"My goodness, how is this gonna look on TV?" another person questioned:
This is a video-look at the pants! My goodness, how is this gonna look on TV? https://t.co/XAfaMTH7L7— Dodgers Andrew (@DodgersAndrew) February 21, 2024
The quote replies are full of people comparing them to toilet paper:
These trousers are thinner than the toilet paper at a highway rest stop https://t.co/gedwL4NAsl pic.twitter.com/YMv9wWYhVS— Infield Fly Girl (@infieldflygrl) February 21, 2024
This person literally showed how their toilet paper is less transparent than the new uniforms:
I did an experiment and discovered that my toilet paper is, in fact, less transparent than the new MLB uniform pants. https://t.co/8WZkjGp7Yt pic.twitter.com/crQFDfH2SY— Heather Linington-Noble (@AlainnFocail) February 21, 2024
Because this has taken over my timeline, here are the funniest reactions to the new pants...
1.
Zendaya modeling the new MLB Fanatics All-Star Game uniforms. pic.twitter.com/rF9fmDtabS— Eephus Tosser (@EephusTosser) February 22, 2024
2.
“Wait Dad, MLB players had non-transparent uniforms at one point??” pic.twitter.com/R8ilZR2r3z— 𝕂ashew “Jordan Love SZN” ➐ (@KashwrapSupreme) February 22, 2024
3.
The man behind the new Fanatics MLB uniforms: pic.twitter.com/5zDjwPXZF6— Alchemist Roland 📰🛰️📡📺🧟♂️ (@ClutchCityDude) February 19, 2024
4.
I figured out who designed the new MLB Fanatics uniforms pic.twitter.com/a7406qyMp7— Lauren Grimaldi (@laurengrimaldi_) February 23, 2024
5.
MLB players in Fanatics uniforms when it starts to drizzle pic.twitter.com/BlrW4h2gh6— Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) February 23, 2024
6.
2024 mlb uniform slogan pic.twitter.com/Q1shR6jW6U— Stew (@StewStilez) February 23, 2024
7.
All I can see is how you can see through all their pants with the new uniforms. https://t.co/X9GZFm3Wj0— Seattle Sports Show (@Sea_Sports_Show) February 23, 2024
8.
Poor guy’s pants are so see through that he had to cover himself for the photo https://t.co/PpBChJFynJ— The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) February 22, 2024
9.
The new see through baseball uniform pants are interesting pic.twitter.com/Ga2DEChdn7— Lauren ✨ (@DMBLauren) February 22, 2024
10.
who will be the first mlb player brave enough to wear these under their see through pants as a coy little distraction technique pic.twitter.com/DVETU4i7px— LO (@edmonton_eulers) February 22, 2024
11.
Seeing MLB players wear the leagues new uniform pants. pic.twitter.com/V1oSDcePkT— Jason (@MantisToboggan5) February 23, 2024
12.
Live look at players getting their new MLB Fanatics uniforms. pic.twitter.com/sJ4WGJs0Ke— Shane (@sbliss89) February 22, 2024
13.
alright let’s check out these new mlb uniforms everyone’s talking ab- pic.twitter.com/qqZBX1NJLp— cassie 🖤 (@wolfgirlcassie) February 23, 2024
14.
Fifth time this week I see a players balls due to the fanatics mlb pants 😟 pic.twitter.com/77eJ0t6MPq— Sage (@Yt_Sage2) February 23, 2024
15.
MLB players when they put on the Fanatics pants pic.twitter.com/UOSDAOW2NM— Jakob (@NestorCaddy) February 23, 2024
16.
MLB players in the new pants pic.twitter.com/hOqQ1Tpuo6— Carl - Brewers season incoming (@CJeisman) February 23, 2024
17.
What if MLB purposely made their new pants see through so we'd be talking about it more. Design failure? No, more like marketing genius pic.twitter.com/tBLfXiWkwg— Josh Wolf (@itsjoshwolf) February 23, 2024
18.
MLB got their pants from shein— GianCULO Stanton Fan Club (@bruja_aj) February 23, 2024
19.
Amazon has the new MLB baseball pants for sale… pic.twitter.com/ldX39EfOJs— Uncle Jeff (@ebsoftball) February 21, 2024
20.
When you see the new MLB fanatics pants for the first time pic.twitter.com/KXQlHUd8DT— the ham lawman (@thehamlawman) February 23, 2024
21. And last:
Please help, I’m not sure if I am looking at plastic wrap or the new @MLB pants pic.twitter.com/o0g82Tpv7Y— 𝐿𝒾𝓉𝓉𝓁𝑒𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔𝒯𝓇𝒶𝓈𝒽𝑀𝑜𝓊𝓉𝒽🦈 (1312) (@inthiscrowdedrm) February 23, 2024