    These Pictures Of Patrick Dempsey Are Going Viral For Extremely Obvious Superficial Reasons

    I have to agree with everyone here.

    The Venice International Film Festival is happening, and while it's pretty bleak because of the strikes, there have been two breakout moments...

    Film festival jury president Damien Chazelle wearing a &quot;Writers Guild on Strike&quot; T-shirt
    Alessandra Benedetti — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    The first is this pigeon:

    A pigeon on the red carpet
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    Yaaas, slaaay, werk, queen, mother, SHE RAISED ME, etc., etc.

    Close-up of the pigeon
    Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    But really, the whole pigeon thing is ridiculous(ly funny).

    The pigeon on the red carpet
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    The second is this appearance by Patrick Dempsey:

    Close-up of Patrick at the festival, wearing a pin-striped suit and T-shirt
    Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage / Getty Images

    The actor attended the festival because the film he's in isn't associated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

    These particular pictures of him are going super viral...

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @21metgala

    Why are they going viral, you ask?

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @bcaines_

    Well, because the man is incredibly attractive.

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @juicyfatcoot

    From "This man is still my husband in my head"...

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @jetaylaa

    ...to "he's reclaimed his title as the public's favourite Dilf."

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @ghostinYonce

    It's funny that these cute little pics have almost 50,000 likes!

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @jetaylaa

    Anyway, I'm just happy to see society unite under a shared love of something.

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @thabi2you

    Congrats to him for remaining hot for all of these years.

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @nowhoasked

    And I think the only appropriate way to end this post is to say that Meredith was, in fact, always right.

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @sandytaylorsver

    Ciao!

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @chaiandbiscuit_