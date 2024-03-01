Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

People Are Just Discovering How Oscar Winners Are Chosen, And It's Not What Anyone Expected

BRB, trying to get my (illegal) vote in.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It's Oscar season!

Lady Gaga holding an Oscar trophy, wearing a black gown with a full skirt, diamond necklace, and earrings
Getty Images

In less than two weeks, we'll find out who the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences picked for all those awards.

Close-up of an Oscar statuette
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who is in this illustrious academy? Well, according to the Associated Press, via PBS NewsHour, there are about 10,000 members who pick the winners.

Oscars advertisement banner featuring the iconic statuette, date, and broadcast information: &quot;Live Sunday March 10 7E/4P&quot;
Aaronp / GC Images

The academy is made up of actors, executives, directors, PR people, and basically anyone involved in show business.

Illustration of animated characters resembling monks, gathered around a light beam in a dimly lit, arched room
Leks052 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And now we're learning *exactly* how these academy members vote.

Person showing off an &quot;I Voted&quot; sticker on their index finger
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, is going viral showing just how easy it is:

Twitter: @diegoIunas

Yep, it's a website.

Screenshot of Oscar voting webpage announcing &#x27;96th Oscars Finals Voting Now Open, closes February 27, 2024 at 5 PM PT&#x27;
@luisgerardom / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/luisgerardom/?hl=en

Actor and producer Luis Gerardo Méndez shared a picture of his computer screen after completing his online voting.

Screenshot of Oscar voting webpage announcing &quot;96th Oscars Finals Voting Now Open, closes February 27, 2024 at 5 PM PT&quot; from Luis&#x27;s IG
@luisgerardom / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/luisgerardom/?hl=en

And now the post is going viral because it really is that easy!

@luisgerardom / instagram.com / Twitter: @diegoIunas / Via Twitter: @rivergrawn

"i personally thought they all met in a dark secret room lit by fire while dressed in their finest cloaks," this person said.

@luisgerardom / instagram.com / Twitter: @diegoIunas / Via Twitter: @triedtruebIue

"i thought they had to show up and cast their votes like the elections," another person said.

@luisgerardom / instagram.com / Twitter: @diegoIunas / Via Twitter: @hstylesisjagger

From people thinking it worked like the Supreme Court...

@luisgerardom / instagram.com / Twitter: @diegoIunas / Via Twitter: @bilslonely

...to people thinking it functioned like a Survivor tribal council.

@luisgerardom / instagram.com / Twitter: @diegoIunas / Via Twitter: @stacheharry

I personally wish it was done the way they pick the pope, with the whole black-smoke, white-smoke thing.

@luisgerardom / instagram.com / Twitter: @diegoIunas / Via Twitter: @katrinagayIe

Either way, it's a lot simpler than you think.

@luisgerardom / instagram.com / Twitter: @diegoIunas

Now, excuse me while I try to hack my way in <3.

Hasbro