BRB, trying to get my (illegal) vote in.
why did i think they did this shit via paper ballot😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eIFkrhcYqb— alexa la cerva (@diegoIunas) February 29, 2024
THE WAY I THOUGHT THEY ALL HAD AN IN PERSON MEETING TO DECIDE ALL THE WINNERS… https://t.co/Nf3CArKn9C— v (@rivergrawn) March 1, 2024
i personally thought they all met in a dark secret room lit by fire while being dressed in their finest cloaks to decide on their votes https://t.co/mGw9zzN9RS— anamta⸆⸉ 🔱 (@triedtruebIue) March 1, 2024
i thought they had to show up and cast their votes like the elections https://t.co/YEG8Pfs6re pic.twitter.com/FEz7aZtyH5— hecate (@hstylesisjagger) February 29, 2024
no cause i thought they sat there like members of the supreme court https://t.co/rowU5icQcf— clarisse 𓆩♡𓆪 (@bilslonely) March 1, 2024
I was getting more tribal council from survivor vibes https://t.co/N3tiNnRJZ7 pic.twitter.com/pK3FRwctcd— meg⚡️🎞️🖤 (@stacheharry) March 1, 2024
i thought they voted the same way as the cardinals when they voted for a new pope in angels and demons https://t.co/eKSW6IwQZW— katrina (@katrinagayIe) March 1, 2024
i thought it was like jury duty and they all just vote in one big room https://t.co/v1ZZWRQD85— simone (@midsommarvvitch) March 1, 2024