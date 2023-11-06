24 Of The Absolute Funniest, Most Absurd, And Ridiculous Signs At The NYC Marathon
The best time of the year.
The NYC Marathon was yesterday, which is basically a competition for New Yorkers to see who can make the funniest sign. Here are some of this year's contenders:
1.
This Queen #NYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/43DAB4q3L5— ❤️🔥 (@mooondayz) November 5, 2023
2.
Sign of the day #nycmarathon pic.twitter.com/Uaz6o7RBhe— Pete DeMola (@pmdemola) November 5, 2023
3.
#NYCM signs at their best 😂 pic.twitter.com/oErRtyIaPP— Ronald Velten (@RonaldVelten) November 6, 2023
4.
My daughter just sent me this photo of a sign she spotted at the NYC Marathon @Giants pic.twitter.com/JSPnJoUIbJ— Greg Floyd (@CBS6Greg) November 5, 2023
5.
I love this not very encouraging sign from the New York City Marathon today pic.twitter.com/PY9wFbAgE0— Eric Schmidt (@TalkingTdimhcS) November 5, 2023
6.
happy marathon day, support your local run dump pic.twitter.com/JCshtMpTeg— andy (@andyrockcandy) November 5, 2023
7.
Signs of the #NYCMarathon. Gotta admit, the one ‘bout @NYCMayor had me rollin’ 🤣😆🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/FDbojVDlSj— NYC Sights Sounds (@NYCSightsSounds) November 5, 2023
8.
I love marathon day pic.twitter.com/1nzu9Ntywi— Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) November 5, 2023
9.
The best NYC marathon sign 🪧 pic.twitter.com/VBrNI4KgG7— Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) November 5, 2023
10.
been laughing at this sign i saw for the marathon yesterday for 24 hours straight. pic.twitter.com/U7rwaliUuI— fif (@fiorela4193) November 6, 2023
11.
#NYCMarathon signage was on point pic.twitter.com/iFnBuD5buQ— Julia Dahl (@juliadahl) November 6, 2023
12.
Best sign at the NYC Marathon: pic.twitter.com/KXODxvOXLV— No Names All Game (@nonamesallgame) November 5, 2023
13.
And this year's "Weirdest sign at the New York City Marathon" Award goes to..#nyc #marathon #NewYorkCity #TCSNYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/6y4vEdJskL— Jared Lerner (@jared531) November 5, 2023
14.
Favorite NYC marathon sign 🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/MkP0BP3dea— Dylan Viner (@dylanviner) November 5, 2023
15.
Marathon Sunday is a vibe!! Crossing with 60lbs of apples in a cart was 😅— cops are useless - we keep us safe (@ryanlachica) November 5, 2023
Best sign eva!! *Run Like You’re Eric Adams racing back to NYC for an FBI raid* 😻😹😻😹😻😹😻 pic.twitter.com/6BTwKr33q3
16.
best ny marathon sign I saw— jess lozano (@JessLozanoS) November 5, 2023
(sent this to my mom and she said she’ll make me the same poster for my room) pic.twitter.com/29xYIQflXd
17.
A friend who waswatching the #NYCMarathon from Lafayette Ave in Brooklyn sent me this ‘Best Marathon Sign Ever’ pic.twitter.com/wMMqjdqxuT— Melinda 🗽🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jeanienyc) November 5, 2023
18.
Happy marathon! pic.twitter.com/14gtLKWOGb— Brandon West (@btwest) November 5, 2023
19.
Deceased 🤣💀….perfect marathon sign pic.twitter.com/9pDYcDjBmY— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2023
20.
Saw so many Taylor-inspired signs at the NYC marathon! Here’s mine @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/tHUsNkaNNr— Kelsey (Taylor's Version) (@kelseyryan3) November 5, 2023
21.
this taylor sign at the nyc marathon 🥺 pic.twitter.com/B2rShWeooH— sam (@swieder13) November 5, 2023
22.
#NYCMarathon needs to know the truth about birbs pic.twitter.com/zNUMcsKEdn— IVEC 🏴 (@DAUFGL) November 5, 2023
23.
Some really inspiring shart-themed signs at #NYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/cffkA1xVW5— Arun Venugopal (@arunNYC) November 6, 2023
24. And lastly:
I saw this sign running the marathon yesterday and thought of you lmfao pic.twitter.com/ZBcrj36KKX— Dan Pantelo (@danpantelo) November 6, 2023