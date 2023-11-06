Skip To Content
    24 Of The Absolute Funniest, Most Absurd, And Ridiculous Signs At The NYC Marathon

    The best time of the year.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The NYC Marathon was yesterday, which is basically a competition for New Yorkers to see who can make the funniest sign. Here are some of this year's contenders:

    1.

    Twitter: @mooondayz

    2.

    Twitter: @pmdemola

    3.

    Twitter: @RonaldVelten

    4.

    Twitter: @CBS6Greg

    5.

    Twitter: @TalkingTdimhcS

    6.

    Twitter: @andyrockcandy

    7.

    Twitter: @NYCSightsSounds

    8.

    Twitter: @AbbeyMastracco

    9.

    Twitter: @zGuz

    10.

    Twitter: @fiorela4193

    11.

    Twitter: @juliadahl

    12.

    Twitter: @nonamesallgame

    13.

    Twitter: @jared531

    14.

    Twitter: @dylanviner

    15.

    Twitter: @ryanlachica

    16.

    Twitter: @JessLozanoS

    17.

    Twitter: @jeanienyc

    18.

    Twitter: @btwest

    19.

    Twitter: @WUTangKids

    20.

    Twitter: @kelseyryan3

    21.

    Twitter: @swieder13

    22.

    Twitter: @DAUFGL

    23.

    Twitter: @arunNYC

    24. And lastly:

    Twitter: @danpantelo