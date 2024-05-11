    38 Breathtaking Pictures Of The Northern Lights In Places You'd NEVER Expect To See Them

    I am so jealous of every one of these people.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The biggest solar storm in over 20 years brought the Northern Lights way down south for the first time since 2003.

    AURORA FORECAST: A powerful G4 storm is expected to strike Earth. It will be so strong that the northern lights could be visible on the horizon as far south as the Gulf Coast late tonight! 🛰️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HGamPzcUhh

    — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) May 10, 2024
    Twitter: @DylanFedericoWX

    Because I am jealous of every person who got to see them, here are some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights in the most unlikely locations around the world.

    Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

    1. West Virginia

    Northern lights in West Virginia right now. Really cool! pic.twitter.com/k4DCjCAfQJ

    — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @DerrickEvans4WV

    2. Seattle

    standing on roof, staring at the northern lights and the seattle skyline with thousands of other people :’) i love life pic.twitter.com/wrLDk9PnYu

    — riss 🇵🇸 (@risskybitch) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @risskybitch

    3. Southeast Tennessee

    Northern lights in my backyard in little ole Southeast Tennessee, too cool! pic.twitter.com/GI4h5ylO7r

    — Jamie (@LadyHeard0318) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @LadyHeard0318

    4. South Dakota

    take me back to south dakota 😭😭😭

    📸 my youngest bro in the fam group chat pic.twitter.com/HJMLK44m6B

    — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @joshsorbe

    5. Chicago

    YOU GUYS !!!!!!!! MY FLIGHT OUT OF CHICAGO WAS INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/ISTJ5quDY7

    — kayla⸆⸉ 🏹 (@kaylabee1316) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @kaylabee1316

    6. Memphis

    The Northern Lights in Lakeland! #NorthernLights #Memphis Share your photos below and go outside! pic.twitter.com/VqHgWKX1Tl

    — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @Mighty990KWAM

    7. Missouri

    Northern Lights in Missouri ✨ pic.twitter.com/spgXu2cFvb

    — Kylie Winfrey (@thekyliewinfrey) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @thekyliewinfrey

    8. Minnesota

    Northern lights, you did not disappoint. What a view from my backyard. #Aurora #minnesota @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/BNFy4iOCER

    — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @McDermedFox9

    9. Mobile, Alabama

    Aurora borealis over Mobile Bay, who would’ve thought! What a view from the parents in Daphne @WEARAllenStrum @WKRGEd @WKRGgrant @KDanielCCI pic.twitter.com/fg622jBwre

    — Alex Carter (@_ac_wx) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @_ac_wx

    10. Colorado

    #AuroraBorealis #LyonsCO pic.twitter.com/JGJSRVsYx0

    — Hannah Rebekah Rice (@HannahRRice) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @HannahRRice

    11. San Francisco

    #AuroraBorealis
    added to the colors of #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/lsHZEKrCQX

    — Kunal Sakpal (@AeniMentis) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @AeniMentis

    12. Little Rock, Arkansas

    I can see the northern lights in downtown Little Rock with the naked eye. WOW! pic.twitter.com/XekZL6J9WT

    — James Bryant (@KATVJames) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @KATVJames

    13. Mississippi

    Holy shit am I seeing the northern lights in Mississippi?! pic.twitter.com/UzmjbuYJrY

    — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @ashtonpittman

    14. Southern Ontario

    Witness the magic ...... !!!
    The #NorthernLights graced Southern Ontario last night, painting the sky with a celestial spectacle like no other !!!#AuroraBorealis at its finest !!! 💫🎉" pic.twitter.com/Ygr2qnihPx

    — CricStrick (@CricStrickAP) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @CricStrickAP

    15. Indiana

    northern lights in indiana are craaaazy pic.twitter.com/mflYL7PyCO

    — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @its_whitney

    16. South of England

    IM SHAKING THE NORTHERN LIGHTS IN THE SOUTH OF ENGLAND??!?? pic.twitter.com/glGfgDLYwE

    — tesco ☆ (@frogiks) May 10, 2024
    Twitter: @frogiks

    17. Ohio

    THE NORTHERN LIGHTS IN OHIO?! ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/62ICNyFfCa

    — 𝚋❧ (@bryonnamayson) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @bryonnamayson

    18. West Michigan

    northern lights in west michigan wtf is going on 😭 pic.twitter.com/3nlAKzJWUT

    — nick (@nick__xo) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @nick__xo

    19. Charleston, South Carolina

    Aurora is visible to the naked eye north of Charleston, SC!! #aurora #scwx pic.twitter.com/caqtNkS4em

    — Andrew Price (@andrewprice0311) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @andrewprice0311

    20. Southwest Florida

    The Northern Lights in Southwest Florida! This is Sanibel Island. Wow, this is incredible. Credit: @WINKNews viewer Theresa Jakubowski #Aurora @Stormhour @spann pic.twitter.com/jzxCIdSKB1

    — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @MattDevittWX

    21. Massachusetts

    northern lights in massachusetts this may be… the best moment of my life?? pic.twitter.com/6Z1dVqbYwR

    — xochitl q. (@x8chitl) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @x8chitl

    22. The Carolinas

    Please get outside now and look at the northern lights in the Carolinas!!!! #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #wcnc #aurora pic.twitter.com/Hj4gxfG3V4

    — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @wxbrad

    23. Detroit

    NORTHERN LIGHTS IN METRO DETROIT!!!! pic.twitter.com/T0hsXcLVhO

    — MichiganAnon93 (@T_Lawler93) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @T_Lawler93

    24. Kentucky

    Never thought I’d see the northern lights in Kentucky…pretty cool. @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/luoJOsp3YM

    — KT548 (@ktodd548) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @ktodd548

    25. Toronto

    Northern lights in Toronto pic.twitter.com/WhdMWq8axM

    — not dakshie (@EnanoMralp) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @EnanoMralp