38 Breathtaking Pictures Of The Northern Lights In Places You'd NEVER Expect To See Them
I am so jealous of every one of these people.
The biggest solar storm in over 20 years brought the Northern Lights way down south for the first time since 2003.
AURORA FORECAST: A powerful G4 storm is expected to strike Earth. It will be so strong that the northern lights could be visible on the horizon as far south as the Gulf Coast late tonight! 🛰️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HGamPzcUhh— Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) May 10, 2024
Because I am jealous of every person who got to see them, here are some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights in the most unlikely locations around the world.
1. West Virginia
Northern lights in West Virginia right now. Really cool! pic.twitter.com/k4DCjCAfQJ— Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 11, 2024
2. Seattle
standing on roof, staring at the northern lights and the seattle skyline with thousands of other people :’) i love life pic.twitter.com/wrLDk9PnYu— riss 🇵🇸 (@risskybitch) May 11, 2024
3. Southeast Tennessee
Northern lights in my backyard in little ole Southeast Tennessee, too cool! pic.twitter.com/GI4h5ylO7r— Jamie (@LadyHeard0318) May 11, 2024
4. South Dakota
take me back to south dakota 😭😭😭— Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) May 11, 2024
📸 my youngest bro in the fam group chat pic.twitter.com/HJMLK44m6B
5. Chicago
YOU GUYS !!!!!!!! MY FLIGHT OUT OF CHICAGO WAS INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/ISTJ5quDY7— kayla⸆⸉ 🏹 (@kaylabee1316) May 11, 2024
6. Memphis
The Northern Lights in Lakeland! #NorthernLights #Memphis Share your photos below and go outside! pic.twitter.com/VqHgWKX1Tl— KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) May 11, 2024
7. Missouri
Northern Lights in Missouri ✨ pic.twitter.com/spgXu2cFvb— Kylie Winfrey (@thekyliewinfrey) May 11, 2024
8. Minnesota
Northern lights, you did not disappoint. What a view from my backyard. #Aurora #minnesota @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/BNFy4iOCER— Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 11, 2024
9. Mobile, Alabama
Aurora borealis over Mobile Bay, who would’ve thought! What a view from the parents in Daphne @WEARAllenStrum @WKRGEd @WKRGgrant @KDanielCCI pic.twitter.com/fg622jBwre— Alex Carter (@_ac_wx) May 11, 2024
10. Colorado
#AuroraBorealis #LyonsCO pic.twitter.com/JGJSRVsYx0— Hannah Rebekah Rice (@HannahRRice) May 11, 2024
11. San Francisco
#AuroraBorealis— Kunal Sakpal (@AeniMentis) May 11, 2024
added to the colors of #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/lsHZEKrCQX
12. Little Rock, Arkansas
I can see the northern lights in downtown Little Rock with the naked eye. WOW! pic.twitter.com/XekZL6J9WT— James Bryant (@KATVJames) May 11, 2024
13. Mississippi
Holy shit am I seeing the northern lights in Mississippi?! pic.twitter.com/UzmjbuYJrY— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 11, 2024
14. Southern Ontario
Witness the magic ...... !!!— CricStrick (@CricStrickAP) May 11, 2024
The #NorthernLights graced Southern Ontario last night, painting the sky with a celestial spectacle like no other !!!#AuroraBorealis at its finest !!! 💫🎉" pic.twitter.com/Ygr2qnihPx
15. Indiana
northern lights in indiana are craaaazy pic.twitter.com/mflYL7PyCO— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) May 11, 2024
16. South of England
IM SHAKING THE NORTHERN LIGHTS IN THE SOUTH OF ENGLAND??!?? pic.twitter.com/glGfgDLYwE— tesco ☆ (@frogiks) May 10, 2024
17. Ohio
THE NORTHERN LIGHTS IN OHIO?! ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/62ICNyFfCa— 𝚋❧ (@bryonnamayson) May 11, 2024
18. West Michigan
northern lights in west michigan wtf is going on 😭 pic.twitter.com/3nlAKzJWUT— nick (@nick__xo) May 11, 2024
19. Charleston, South Carolina
Aurora is visible to the naked eye north of Charleston, SC!! #aurora #scwx pic.twitter.com/caqtNkS4em— Andrew Price (@andrewprice0311) May 11, 2024
20. Southwest Florida
The Northern Lights in Southwest Florida! This is Sanibel Island. Wow, this is incredible. Credit: @WINKNews viewer Theresa Jakubowski #Aurora @Stormhour @spann pic.twitter.com/jzxCIdSKB1— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 11, 2024
21. Massachusetts
northern lights in massachusetts this may be… the best moment of my life?? pic.twitter.com/6Z1dVqbYwR— xochitl q. (@x8chitl) May 11, 2024
22. The Carolinas
Please get outside now and look at the northern lights in the Carolinas!!!! #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #wcnc #aurora pic.twitter.com/Hj4gxfG3V4— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 11, 2024
23. Detroit
NORTHERN LIGHTS IN METRO DETROIT!!!! pic.twitter.com/T0hsXcLVhO— MichiganAnon93 (@T_Lawler93) May 11, 2024
24. Kentucky
Never thought I’d see the northern lights in Kentucky…pretty cool. @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/luoJOsp3YM— KT548 (@ktodd548) May 11, 2024
25. Toronto
Northern lights in Toronto pic.twitter.com/WhdMWq8axM— not dakshie (@EnanoMralp) May 11, 2024