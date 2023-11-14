There's one part in the GQ interview that's going viral, and it's about her 10-year-old daughter scamming her friends.
In the interview, Kim says her daughter North West sets up a lemonade stand outside her house every weekend.
"She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them," Kim explains.
"If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you," Kim says. "I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change.'"
Honestly, that's a solid grift! Lord knows everyone in that neighborhood can afford it.