    Kim Kardashian's Daughter Has A Hilarious Scam Game Going On With Her Mom's Rich Friends

    Matt Stopera
    Kim Kardashian was just named one of GQ's "Men of the Year."

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    A woman looking shocked at something she&#x27;s reading on her laptop
    Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    There's one part in the GQ interview that's going viral, and it's about her 10-year-old daughter scamming her friends.

    Kim and North at a podium as Kim speaks
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

    In the interview, Kim says her daughter North West sets up a lemonade stand outside her house every weekend.

    A lemonade stand in front of a house
    Burke / Getty Images

    "She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them," Kim explains.

    Kim and North at a basketball game
    Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images

    "If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you," Kim says. "I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change.'"

    Kim Kardashian, North West, and Chris Appleton on the red carpet
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

    Honestly, that's a solid grift! Lord knows everyone in that neighborhood can afford it.

    Foc Kan / WireImage / Getty Images