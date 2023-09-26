I'm Sorry, But These 36 Questions Non-Americans Asked Americans About Fall Will Never Not Be Funny

Browse links
I think it's so funny how people are jealous of our Spirit Halloween stores.
Why do Americans start celebrating Halloween in September?! It’s so strange— viv (niall’s version) (@themfookinavos) September 17, 2022
Do Americans just go to pumpkin patches to look at and take pics with pumpkins?? or are there like activities/games?— r a y y a n🌷 (@Ray_Alhusseiny) October 16, 2022
Do Americans go to church on Halloween?— Yuusha (@HeroOfZeon) October 1, 2022
Wait do Americans really smash perfectly fine pumpkins as an activity on Halloween?— xenia is here but also not ✒️✨ (@inkandstars1) October 27, 2021
question… why do “americans” reveal their halloween costumes before halloween?— Barb-Riè 🧚🏻♀️ (@latinabarb___) October 29, 2022
HALLOWEEN QUESTION— BlondeAvocado 𓍊𓋼𓍊 (@ABlondeAvocado) October 3, 2020
Do Americans have Halloween pop up stores that open in random abandoned buildings? Specifically Spirit Halloween
Why do Americans always dress up as stuff that isn't spooky scary for Halloween? Seems weird to me.— Matt The Outlaw 🤠 (@CursedGloryHole) October 30, 2022
how do americans drink grande pumpkin spice lattes i had a small one today and by the last sip i was nauseous and trembling— dee ♡ DHMIS KC (@tinymurdergnome) September 24, 2022
Soooo do Americans actually put candles in their pumpkins for Halloween? #HappyHalloween— Mert (@SoftwareMert) October 31, 2022
Wait I dont get it do americans celebrate halloween/do the trick or treating on the 30th or am I tripping?— ABG Mimir #StandWithUkraine 💙💛 (@CarlosSaraiva17) October 31, 2022
I just saw this on tiktok, do Americans not give out potato chips on Halloween? Is that true?— Avery 🇨🇦 (@theswiftone13) November 5, 2022
why do americans eat pumpkin pie for thanksgiving is it bc they need to use the leftover pumpkins from halloween— darumdarimda wy (@rlawnsausw) November 26, 2022
Why do Americans pronounce Halloween as HOLLOWeen?? Like ,,, there’s an A bruh— catsoo | is kenough (@catsoo12) November 25, 2022
How the fuck do Americans do halloween thanksgiving and Christmas all at once pretty much— well hung mum (@MILFMUNNEE) November 27, 2021