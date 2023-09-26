    I'm Sorry, But These 36 Questions Non-Americans Asked Americans About Fall Will Never Not Be Funny

    I think it's so funny how people are jealous of our Spirit Halloween stores.

    Because it's officially fall now, let's take a look at some of my all-time favorite questions non-Americans have for Americans about this lovely time of year.

    Twitter: @HeroOfZeon
    An empty church
    Twitter: @ABlondeAvocado
    Spirit Halloween store
    Twitter: @SoftwareMert
    A jack-o-lantern
    Twitter: @rlawnsausw
    Pumpkin pies on a display
    please follow me @agreathamburger

    why do americans love halloween so much? is it like in their genetics or something?

    soph 🍁 @phairylights

    hey americans. what is spirit halloween

    Twitter: @phairylights
    People in line at Spirit Halloween
    sar ⚔ @meowturn

    do americans actually decorate their houses for halloween

    Gary Otto @GaryOtto0

    Why do Americans love Pumpkin Spice flavored everything… even beer? It’s a distinctly American thing from what I’ve gathered with the beer flavoring at least. It’s just way too sweet imho

    Chavx de Pueblx | 🌾 ⚡ 👑 🥁 @MandarinaMae

    Why do Americans hate candy corn? It looks so good, and I love the palette

    Twitter: @MandarinaMae
    Candy corn on a shelf
    Kaitlin (: @kaitlinnjean

    I honestly don't understand why Americans make everything pumpkin flavour.. I just don't get it.

    ~Tommy. @T0mmyBr0wn

    Why do Americans call Autumn fall? It's like they don't call the other seasons rise, hot and cold..?

    m @scoutshonour__

    Why do Americans take photos with pumpkins in October... it’s a vegetable

    Twitter: @scoutshonour__
    A woman holding a pumpkin
    Maria ?! @fearlessmedi

    Hold up Americans put fucking like sharp blades and shit in Halloween candy?????? Wtf???

    mily 🫶🏻✨ @augustswine

    how many halloween parties do americans have? i wish i could have the energy to go to three in 2 days

    a small but frolicksome bee @gingerrhapsody

    do americans know that scary movies and sweaters exist outside the month of october?

    Twitter: @gingerrhapsody
    A woman posing with a pumpkin
    Gamu Thelma @thelma_chitura

    out of curiosity, do Americans actually eat pumpkins or they just grow them for halloween? 🤔

    Jack Gowrie @FurryPhilosifer

    Why do Americans think Halloween is a month.

    chlo @chloe_alcc

    why do americans celebrate halloween likes it’s christmas ?

    Halloween decorations
    beth 🌲 @owlswifty

    Why do Americans get photoshoots of themselves hugging pumpkins every autumn y'all are a strange group

    💥 roxi is back💥 @hashtagl0uis

    do americans actually carve pumpkins or is it just a movie cliché

    Reply Retweet Favorite
    Aisling Felly @AislingFelly

    Do Americans on #Halloween really just leave a bowl of sweets on their doorstep and hope for the best?

    &quot;Please take one&quot;
    3aip🔄 @saip13__

    Ok I know I’m not from America and I’ve been in the country for 15 years but do Americans really wish each other happy Halloween??? 🤔🤔

    Rob Mahal @RobMahal

    Why do Americans love pun Halloween costumes so much? You don’t have to be Kanye Westworld you can just be Kanye West.

    Age of Calamity 🐱ri-Warui @oleivarrudi

    I've always wondered: do americans actually eat all those pumpkins they carve for halloween?

    People eating at a Halloween party
    Sisonke🌈 @SisonkeTengwane

    Do these Americans celebs dress up for Halloween to take pics then take the clothes off?

    Twitter: @MILFMUNNEE

    36. And lastly...

    𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕟⁷ 🐋 @_ygjk

    do americans not realise that halloween isn’t a thing in most of the world

    Happy fall!

