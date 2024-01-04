Skip To Content
    Nikki Haley Is Going Viral For Renaming Her Husband, And Now People Are Posting His Picture Disagreeing With Her Decision

    Yeah, that's not a Michael.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Nikki Haley is one of the many Republican nominees running for president, who seems to be gaining momentum.

    Closeup of Nikki Haley
    Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

    Then, a week or so ago, she failed to mention slavery when asked about the cause of the Civil War and went viral for it.

    Twitter: @DeSantisWarRoom

    Now, an excerpt from her book where she talks about  renaming her husband is also going viral:

    Twitter: @awprokop

    "You may be wondering how 'Bill' became South Carolina First Gentleman Michael Haley," she wrote in her 2012 book Can't Is Not an Option: My American Story.

    Closeup of Nikki Haley
    Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

    "After we started dating, I looked at him one day and said, 'What's your name?' 'You know it's Bill,' he said, puzzled. You just don't look like a Bill. What's your whole name? 'William Michael,' he said."

    Closeup of Nikki Haley
    Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

    "From that point on, I started calling him Michael, and all my friends did the same. When he transferred to Clemson his sophomore year, my friends became his friends, and before we knew it, he was universally known as Michael. Everyone who knew him before I did knows him as Bill, and everyone who met him after I did knows him as Michael."

    Nikki and Michael Haley
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    People are finding the exchange, well, very weird.

    Closeup of Michael and Nikki Haley
    The State / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    Because, like, she renamed him?

    Twitter: @MEPFuller

    The whole thing is taking off online.

    Twitter: @nicholasrhutch

    And now it's somewhat a meme.

    HBO/ Twitter: @OrianaBeLike

    The overwhelming opinion is that the man has always looked like a Bill.

    Win McNamee / Staff/ Getty Images/ Twitter: @GelaSmith

    "HE LITERALLY LOOKS MORE LIKE A BILL," this person said.

    Win McNamee / Staff/ Getty Images/ Twitter: @Annie_Wu_22

    "One of the most 'Bill' looking guys I've ever seen," another person said.

    Twitter: @rudy_betrayed

    Ultimately, I have to agree. That's a Bill.

    Closeup of Nikki and Michael Haley
    Pool / Getty Images