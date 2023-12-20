Browse links
Another day, another state flag drama.
Wait, THIS was the old state flag of Minnesota? A picture of a woman mowing a lawn with a Star Wars droid and a Borg in a bunny suit riding a horse, surrounded by fruit and stars, with an inscription in French reading "The toilet of the North"???? pic.twitter.com/376O7Jx3Ar— Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) December 20, 2023
Today is a great day for Minnesota. Our new state flag will make us proud for many years to come. I’ve been honored to be part of the commission that selected it. pic.twitter.com/VKzPWcfgpx— Steve Simon (@MNSteveSimon) December 19, 2023
Dare I say anything that’s not a Native person being forced off their land is a flag upgrade?! Excited to have a new state flag that represents every Minnesotan.😊 https://t.co/cuuOLu7RHs— Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (@LtGovFlanagan) December 19, 2023
Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) is from Puntland.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 17, 2023
Minnesota just unveiled their new flag.
I'm sure this is just a coincidence: pic.twitter.com/yayoteQoXE
Minnesota just replaced its official state flag with a new flag that looks awfully similar to Somalia.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 17, 2023
They are rubbing it in our faces. pic.twitter.com/gk2E91RjKR
It’s official! I’m loving the new Minnesota state flag.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 19, 2023
And I hate to break it to the rightwing crazies, but I had nothing to do with the new design. 😜 pic.twitter.com/8cyF2WKsZI