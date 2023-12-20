Skip To Content
"Right Wing Crazies" Are All Riled Up About Minnesota's New State Flag

Another day, another state flag drama.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

The state of Minnesota has a new flag that is causing some drama in certain conservative circles.

the state highlighted on a map
Supatra Tiang-nga / Getty Images

This was the old flag, which has been considered offensive for years.

closeup of the flag
Simoncountry / Getty Images/iStockphoto

CNN explained, "Critics have long taken issue with the depiction of an Indigenous American on horseback at the center of the seal, which is read as a reference to the displacement of native people throughout Minnesota’s history."

Yevhen Borysov / Getty Images

After crowdsourcing thousands of submissions, a commission has picked a new flag designed by a 24-year-old Minnesota resident.

star with 8 points
State Emblems Redesign Commission

The New York Times explained the meaning behind the new design, "The new design consists of a light blue right panel, representing the state’s many lakes, and navy blue left panel, resembling the shape of Minnesota, with an eight-pointed northern star."

State Emblems Redesign Commission

People are generally happy about the change because, let's face it, the old one looked like someone mowing a lawn.

Twitter: @Noahpinion

"Our new state flag will make us proud for years to come," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Twitter: @MNSteveSimon

"Dare I say anything that's not a Native person being forced off their land is a flag upgrade," Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said.

Twitter: @LtGovFlanagan

But because it's 2023, not everyone *loved* it.

i don&#x27;t wanna move back to minnesota anymore they made the flag garbage
X

Some people have purposely spread misinformation that the new flag looks like a state flag from Somalia's Puntland region.

Twitter: @EndWokeness

The "End Wokeness" account claimed this new flag — which again is not even the real new flag design — was "rubbing it in our faces."

Twitter: @EndWokeness

And there are definitely people on X fully entrenched in that Somali flag conspiracy theory — this is because Representative Ilhan Omar is of Somali descent and someone who is constantly a target of misinformation by the far right.

post says minnesota set the to replace state flag with somalia style flag
X

In response, Representative Ilhan Omar posted, "I hate to break it to the rightwing crazies, but I had nothing to do with the new design."

Twitter: @IlhanMN

The BBC also reported, "Officials have said that any similarity is a coincidence."

State Emblems Redesign Commission

After all of that drama, I think the new design is kind of chic. Thoughts?