I need one.
The remains of alleged 'non-human' beings have been presented to a hearing in Mexico's Congress investigating claims of alien life 👽 pic.twitter.com/mHLg2frBIq— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 13, 2023
they purchased this from spirit halloween https://t.co/fq2adRccss— alt bimbo (@alt_bimbo_) September 13, 2023
The sour patch kid that fell under my bed over a year ago https://t.co/ivUGAQXH2K pic.twitter.com/aJ1JswhT3h— Isaac (@GalaxyPeaBrain) September 13, 2023
omg she’s snatched https://t.co/12pFxk5ISf— alex (@alex_abads) September 13, 2023
When you wake up in the middle of the night desperate for a glass of water https://t.co/IknW7k3blV pic.twitter.com/91uZnM8zTo— Rob Scammell (@RobertScammell) September 13, 2023
that’s just a silly little guy https://t.co/jJHLLTLn9F— Ⲣⲁⲫⲁⲏⲗ (Raphael) (@cvltistkid) September 13, 2023
They look exactly how we thought they looked 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/31FFAzSciO— Lemony🍋 Thicket (@_MissZita) September 13, 2023
This is literally somebody’s art project https://t.co/NkCtZY7Svs— 𝘑𝘦𝘴𝘴 🛫 𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙊(ꪜ)𝙀𝙍 🛬 (@jessolpunkass) September 13, 2023
so Spielberg kinda ate with ET’s design huh https://t.co/6EGvZbYUlC— michelle high cunningham (@MichelleHigh) September 13, 2023
This isn’t just a dry piñata?? https://t.co/ZNyqf0PkbZ— son of the soil ✨✨ (@boocahballz) September 13, 2023
These those pictures from the National Enquirer https://t.co/tbDG0jXLRH— 🐦 👑 🥂Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) September 13, 2023
How do I get the whole set? https://t.co/bYv13LPoaR— Chuck Nowlin (@ChuckNowlinWZLX) September 13, 2023
Ozempic girlie https://t.co/gN5lvW6WPG— socialbee (@NYSocialBee) September 13, 2023
so this photo was real https://t.co/nN6QX9uiQO pic.twitter.com/4jLs6EuUzk— jar jar binky (@caseyaonso) September 13, 2023
this looks like a ceramics dish right before it has to go into the kiln https://t.co/ruhM5TkdTp— 🐸🐸🐸 (@jagerbott) September 13, 2023
me after a thc gummy https://t.co/ERx5aPBeP7 pic.twitter.com/FnYElKgFzu— 🧚♂️ (@_ur_g4y) September 13, 2023
this guy just announced he'll be running for reelection pic.twitter.com/AZiBDDV3v6— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 13, 2023