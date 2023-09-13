    Two Alleged Non-Human Aliens Were Presented To Mexico's Congress, And The Reactions Are Truly Hilarious

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Two "non-human" bodies were presented to Mexico's congress the other day when Mexico held hearings about UFOs just like the US did a couple months ago.

    man standing next to two display cases with the non-human bodies
    Reuters

    The little critters were supposedly found in Peru in 2017.

    small skeleton in a casket display
    Reuters

    One of 'em is said to be 700 years old and the other is said to be 1800 years old.

    closeup of a skeleton
    Reuters

    According to CBS News, the "aliens" have only three fingers and elongated heads.

    closeup of the head
    Reuters

    A video from Al Jazeera is going super viral because of the reactions.

    Reuters/Twitter: @AJEnglish

    From "They purchased it at Spirit Halloween"...

    Reuters/Twitter: @alt_bimbo_

    ... to "That's the Sour Patch Kid that fell under my bed a year ago."

    Reuters/ Twitter: @GalaxyPeaBrain

    The whole thing is pretty absurd.

    Twitter: @alex_abads

    Here are some of the funniest reactions:

    Reuters/Twitter: @RobertScammell

    Reuters/Twitter: @cvltistkid

    Reuters/Twitter: @_MissZita

    Reuters/Twitter: @jessolpunkass

    Reuters/Twitter: @MichelleHigh

    Reuters/Twitter: @boocahballz

    Reuters/Twitter: @KMJeezy

    Reuters/Twitter: @ChuckNowlinWZLX

    Reuters/Twitter: @NYSocialBee

    Reuters/Twitter: @caseyaonso

    Reuters/Twitter: @jagerbott

    Reuters/Twitter: @_ur_g4y

    And lastly...

    Reuters/Twitter: @kenklippenstein