This Meteorologist Is Going Viral For Sneaking Songs Into His Weather Reports, And No Song Is Off Limits
I'm gonna need Al Roker to start doing this.
Adam Krueger is the chief meteorologist for CW 39 in Houston, Texas.
He's been sneaking song lyrics into his weather reports for a while now.
And he's been going viral for it. Like, he has dozens and dozens of viral videos.
@weatheradam
Replying to @shannon4131 @rihanna in the weather? Challenge accepted! #rihanna #superbowl #superbowlhalftimeshow #weather #meteorologist #funny #smooth #houston #texas #tx #challenge @cw39houston♬ S&M (Rihanna Instrumental) - New Years Hit Makers
From Madonna's "Vogue"...
@weatheradam
Replying to @gypsybecks Get well soon, @madonna ! #vogue #madonna #sneakingwordsintheweather♬ Vogue (Instrumental) - Banni Behr
...to "Get Low" by Lil Jon:
@weatheradam
Replying to @stevemo816 Wanted to do #GetLow since day 1! Finally got the right setup for it 😀. @Lil Jon @Ying Yang Twins #sneakingwordsintheweather #liljon♬ original sound - Adam Krueger
He's taken on just about any song people request.
@weatheradam
Replying to @shanw2008 I prefer them baggy sweatpants and the Reeboks with the straps. @Flo Rida @T-Pain #applebottomjeans #sneakingwordsintheweather♬ Low (Originally Performed by Flo Rida Ft. T-Pain) [Instrumental Version] - Hit The Button Karaoke
From new songs like "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat...
@weatheradam
Replying to @tloty999 #GangstasParadise was an instant classic. RIP, @Coolio . #Coolio #hiphop #rap #sneakingwordsintheweather♬ Gangsta's Paradise (Re-Recorded/Re-Mastered Version) (Instrumental Stems) - Coolio
... to old(er) songs like "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls:
@weatheradam
Replying to @far_now When your co-worker matches your energy 😁. #wannabe @Spice Girls @Victoria Beckham #gerihalliwel @Melanie C @Emma Bunton #melb #scaryspice #sportyspice #babyspice #gingerspice #poshspice #spicegirls @SharronMelton1 #sneakingwordsintheweather♬ Wannabe (Originally Performed By Spice Girls) [Karaoke Version] - Karaoke Nyc
The man even does Elf movie quotes!
@weatheradam
Replying to @westonmbrossart Elf movie quotes in the weather! elf willferrell buddytheelf @zooeydeschanel christmas sneakingwordsintheweather♬ Elf - Main Theme - Geek Music
Ultimately, as someone chronically obsessed with local weather and Britney Spears, I would personally like to see "Gimme More."
@weatheradam
Replying to @debdichiara @britneyspears in the weather? Challenge accepted! #britneyspears #britney #toxic #britneychallenge #challenge #weather #meteorologist #funny #smooth #houston #texas #tx @cw39houston♬ Toxic - Britney Spears