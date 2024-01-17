Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    This Meteorologist Is Going Viral For Sneaking Songs Into His Weather Reports, And No Song Is Off Limits

    I'm gonna need Al Roker to start doing this.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Adam Krueger is the chief meteorologist for CW 39 in Houston, Texas.

    CW39

    He's been sneaking song lyrics into his weather reports for a while now.

    @weatheradam

    And he's been going viral for it. Like, he has dozens and dozens of viral videos.

    @weatheradam

    From Madonna's "Vogue"...

    @weatheradam

    ...to "Get Low" by Lil Jon:

    @weatheradam

    Replying to @stevemo816 Wanted to do #GetLow since day 1! Finally got the right setup for it 😀. @Lil Jon @Ying Yang Twins #sneakingwordsintheweather #liljon

    ♬ original sound - Adam Krueger
    @weatheradam

    He's taken on just about any song people request.

    @weatheradam

    Replying to @shanw2008 I prefer them baggy sweatpants and the Reeboks with the straps. @Flo Rida @T-Pain #applebottomjeans #sneakingwordsintheweather

    ♬ Low (Originally Performed by Flo Rida Ft. T-Pain) [Instrumental Version] - Hit The Button Karaoke
    @weatheradam

    From new songs like "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat...

    @weatheradam

    ... to old(er) songs like "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls:

    @weatheradam

    Replying to @far_now When your co-worker matches your energy 😁. #wannabe @Spice Girls @Victoria Beckham #gerihalliwel @Melanie C @Emma Bunton #melb #scaryspice #sportyspice #babyspice #gingerspice #poshspice #spicegirls @SharronMelton1 #sneakingwordsintheweather

    ♬ Wannabe (Originally Performed By Spice Girls) [Karaoke Version] - Karaoke Nyc
    @weatheradam

    The man even does Elf movie quotes!

    @weatheradam

    Replying to @westonmbrossart Elf movie quotes in the weather! elf willferrell buddytheelf @zooeydeschanel christmas sneakingwordsintheweather

    ♬ Elf - Main Theme - Geek Music
    @weatheradam

    Ultimately, as someone chronically obsessed with local weather and Britney Spears, I would personally like to see "Gimme More."

    @weatheradam

    Replying to @debdichiara @britneyspears in the weather? Challenge accepted! #britneyspears #britney #toxic #britneychallenge #challenge #weather #meteorologist #funny #smooth #houston #texas #tx @cw39houston

    ♬ Toxic - Britney Spears
    @weatheradam

    Thanks!