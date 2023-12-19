Skip To Content
    The Mayor Of NYC Gave The Most Bizarre Answer About Why NYC Is The Best City On The Globe

    Yeah, that's not it.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Eric Adams is the mayor of New York City.

    Closeup of Eric Adams
    New York Daily News / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    He has the tendency to say some pretty wacky shit.

    Closeup of Eric Adams
    Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

    Like the time he encouraged people to "wring out" their despair while holding a literal sponge.

    Twitter: @C_Sommerfeldt

    Or the time he encouraged New Yorkers to outdoor dine with some really strange reasoning.

    Twitter: @JCColtin

    Eric Adams is just a really strange guy and also one of the most unpopular mayors in recent NYC history.

    Closeup of Eric Adams
    Pacific Press / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Now a clip of him giving the weirdest response to the easiest question ever is going viral:

    Twitter: @Timodc

    When asked to describe his year in one word, he says two: "Uh, New York."

    &quot;Ugh, New York&quot;
    Pix 11

    But then things get even stranger when he throws 9/11 into the mix.

    Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

    "This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our trade center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s opened," he continued. "This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe."

    Closeup of Eric Adams
    Pix 11

    A plane crashing into the trade center makes NYC the greatest city on earth...?

    Closeup of Eric Adams
    Pix 11

    As this person said, "It's like an SNL skit with Tracy Morgan playing the mayor of NYC."

    Twitter: @DTPsez

    Bye!

    Pix 11/  Twitter: @rachelmillman