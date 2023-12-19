Browse links
Adams just pulled out a sponge on stage and urged the crowd to embrace spirituality and "ring out" their despair.— Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) February 28, 2023
"You will never be who you ought to be if you carry around a saturated sponge of despair, you got to ring it out," he says. pic.twitter.com/uHF0e2FmDy
Mayor Adams, on one benefit of outdoor dining:— Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) August 16, 2023
"You’re looking to date. You may drive by. You may see eye candy sitting down somewhere, you may want to park and come and slip them your number. Come have fun, man. Outdoor dining is the way to go."
Eric Adams gives the worst answer any politician has ever given to a soft ball question. pic.twitter.com/sYL3cj5yCf— Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 18, 2023
It's like an SNL skit with Tracy Morgan playing the mayor of NYC.— Dan (@DTPsez) December 19, 2023
he is Tracy Morgan’s Oscar if he wants it https://t.co/u4rHD7tDaZ— rachel (@rachelmillman) December 18, 2023