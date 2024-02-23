Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Everyone Has Something To Say About Meryl Streep And Martin Short Dating Because Of These New Pictures

    I just feel like them dating would solve a lot of my problems.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    People would really, really like to believe Meryl Streep and Martin Short are dating.

    Twitter: @StephSourapas

    There's new pictorial evidence of them together, but first, let me fill you in on the goss.

    Harpo Entertainment

    Meryl recently announced she was breaking up with her husband of over 45 years, Don Gummer.

    Meryl Streep in a gown and Don Gummer in a suit at the Oscars
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Martin himself has been single for a while.

    Martin smiling in suit with tie at an event
    Greg Doherty / Getty Images for MUAHS Awards

    He lost his wife of 30 years to ovarian cancer in 2010.

    In the past few years, Meryl and Martin, or "Martyl," their couple name, worked together on the show Only Murders in the Building.

    Three smiling celebrities in formal attire at an event
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

    The two have been photographed together looking very friendly lately.

    Two individuals sitting at a table engaged in conversation, man in black suit and woman in pastel blazer
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

    There's this:

    Two celebrities laughing together at a table during an event. Woman in a pink blazer, man in a suit with a striped tie
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

    And this:

    Two individuals at a table, one capturing a selfie, other smiling at the camera, amidst a social gathering
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

    Martin denied rumors they were dating in late January, saying, "We're not a couple, we are just very close friends."

    Two celebrities at an event, woman in sequined blazer and scarf, man in suit and bow tie
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    But now, two pictures have people convinced they are *more than just friends.*

    Two celebrities seated at an event; woman in a white blouse with black details, man in a tuxedo
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    The two were spotted looking very happy at dinner:

    Martin Short in a black blazer smiles beside a woman in a maroon jacket on a night out
    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    Some might even say they look overjoyed!

    Two individuals walking side by side, one in a black leather jacket, the other in a red cardigan
    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

    A post from Page Six has gone viral, with people giving their own speculation about the potential couple:

    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID/ Twitter: @PageSix

    "I'm rooting for these crazy kids," someone said.

    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID/ Twitter: @egeofanatolia

    "Only a short king could bag an insanely talented woman months out of a 45 year marriage," another person said.

    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID/ Twitter: @_kaypro

    People are comparing them to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID/ Twitter: @pizzaluhver

    They're saying they look like two teenagers in love.

    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID/Twitter: @elysiqnx3

    It just seems like a good thing that will make people very happy!!

    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID/Twitter: @SayWhatSugar

    Ultimately, I don't give a rat's ass if they're dating...but I AM SAYING it would be VERY cute if they were.

    Martin Short smiles in a black blazer with Meryl in a jacket beside him
    The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID