This Man Recreated The Loud Bang He Heard Outside His House, And Now He's Going Viral

    Randolph White heard a loud bang outside of his home in rural South Carolina.

    That bang turned out to be a military jet that crashed nearby.

    And now his recreation of the event is going viral:

    Randolph was universally praised for his description.

    "You know the control room was in stitches," this person said.

    "This man is an absolute treasure who needs to be protected at all costs," another said.

    Tons of people also heard James Brown, which, like, honestly I do, too!

    Basically, I love a good "man goes viral on the local news" story. I wish him the best (and maybe some voiceover work).

