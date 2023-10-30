He's always got his little cap on.
He might accessorize with a simple chain.
He's usually in a "uniform" of dark pants, a blazer, and some simple tennis shoes.
I don't exactly think of him as the Halloween "dress up" type, so I was *delighted* to see him dress up as something for a Halloween party over the weekend.
I can practically hear him quack.
For some reason, it totally works for him.
So, now you know what Leonardo DiCaprio looks like as a duck.
Do what you want with that information, or I suggest being "Leonardo DiCaprio dressed as a duck" for Halloween next year.