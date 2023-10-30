Leonardo DiCaprio's 2023 Halloween Costume Truly Captures His Essence, Like It Totally Works For Him

It's nice to see him get (the least bit) festive.

Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

Leonardo DiCaprio tends to dress pretty simply.

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

He's always got his little cap on.

Leo walking down stairs covering his face with his hand and wearing jeans and a simple blazer
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

He might accessorize with a simple chain.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio watching tennis
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

He's usually in a "uniform" of dark pants, a blazer, and some simple tennis shoes.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio
Arnold Jerocki / GC Images / Getty Images

I don't exactly think of him as the Halloween "dress up" type, so I was *delighted* to see him dress up as something for a Halloween party over the weekend.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

This was his costume:

Nino / NIKOTYLER / BACKGRID

Yep, he was a duck.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio wearing a duck mask
Nino / NIKOTYLER / BACKGRID

I can practically hear him quack.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio as a duck
Miha, Azne / ALEXJR / BACKGRID

For some reason, it totally works for him.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio as a duck
Miha, Azne / ALEXJR / BACKGRID

It matches his vibe.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio as a duck
Vark / BACKGRID

So, now you know what Leonardo DiCaprio looks like as a duck.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio as a duck
Roju / The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Do what you want with that information, or I suggest being "Leonardo DiCaprio dressed as a duck" for Halloween next year.

Closeup of Leonardo DiCaprio as a duck inside a party
Miha, Azne / ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Bye!