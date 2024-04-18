    People Are Roasting And Also Concerned About Kim Kardashian's Latest Diving Instagram Pic

    Not sure who she's fooling with this one.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    It has been a while since we've done a post about Kim Kardashian engaging in general clownery.

    Portrait of Kim Kardashian in a white crisscross halter top at an event
    But hello! Here we are again. I guess you can say we are clowns for posting about it, too!

    Person wearing a clown nose with a smile, sitting on a couch, in a casual striped top
    Sooo, Kim posted a bunch of pictures from some exotic tropical vacation:

    If you go down to the comment section, you'll see a bunch of people asking about one particular picture...

    Three Instagram comments questioning why someone would dive in shallow water, expressing disbelief and humor
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    It's this picture of her diving into two-feet of water:

    why is she diving in knee deep water? 😭 pic.twitter.com/FJhBYLjr31

    — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 17, 2024
    @kimkardashian/ instagram.com Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

    "Girl where r u jumping" was the big question.

    Comment on social media post asking, &quot;Girl where r u jumping ????&quot; with likes and reply option
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    "U know that dive hurt," one person said.

    Comment on a social media post reading &quot;U know that dive hurt&quot;
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Another person called out a future concussion.

    The image shows a screenshot of a social media comment that reads, &quot;jwilly_ Ik she gotta concussion...&quot; with &quot;66 likes&quot; and &quot;14h&quot; ago
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Still, other people are calling her Mother for it.

    Comment on social media post expressing disbelief about diving into shallow water
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Ultimately, it looks like she made it out okay, but I'm pretty sure we'll see an entire episode dedicated to this 2-feet-deep dive next season.

    A social media comment reads, &quot;Kim, there&#x27;s people that are dying,&quot; with heart-eyed emojis, referencing a TV moment
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Bye!

    Woman with a red clown nose, glasses, and a striped shirt smiles at the camera
