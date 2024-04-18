Celebrity·Posted 1 hour agoPeople Are Roasting And Also Concerned About Kim Kardashian's Latest Diving Instagram PicNot sure who she's fooling with this one.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail It has been a while since we've done a post about Kim Kardashian engaging in general clownery. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images But hello! Here we are again. I guess you can say we are clowns for posting about it, too! Ajr_images / Getty Images/iStockphoto Sooo, Kim posted a bunch of pictures from some exotic tropical vacation: View this photo on Instagram @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian If you go down to the comment section, you'll see a bunch of people asking about one particular picture... @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian It's this picture of her diving into two-feet of water:why is she diving in knee deep water? 😭 pic.twitter.com/FJhBYLjr31— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 17, 2024 @kimkardashian/ instagram.com Twitter: @PopCulture2000s "Girl where r u jumping" was the big question. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian "U know that dive hurt," one person said. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Another person called out a future concussion. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Still, other people are calling her Mother for it. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Ultimately, it looks like she made it out okay, but I'm pretty sure we'll see an entire episode dedicated to this 2-feet-deep dive next season. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Bye! Ajr_images / Getty Images/iStockphoto