Kim Kardashian Gifted Her Son A Mini Tesla Cybertruck, And This Is Like A Whole Other Level Of RICHBrb, ranting at the MTA for raising the subway fare 50 cents.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffKim Kardashian has found another way to make us all feel like peasants! Wernerimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto The billionaire with the scary brutalist house *obviously* has one of Elon Musk's wild-looking Tesla cybertrucks. Tristar Media / Getty Images Yeah, one of these: Tristar Media / Getty Images She even did a whole-ass photo shoot with it a few days ago: View this photo on Instagram @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian Well, now she revealed she got her son Psalm a mini-one for his 5th birthday. @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian She shared videos of her kid riding around on it on social media. @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian Yes, it actually moves. @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian Now excuse me while I tend to my field of potatoes. The harvest is coming. Wernerimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto