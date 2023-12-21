Skip To Content
Kim Kardashian Went Waaaay Over The Top With Her "Chocolate Tub" Elf On The Shelf

Imagine the clean up.

Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

Kim Kardashian goes balls to the wall when she decorates her barren $50 million mansion for Christmas.

Kim and a man standing in a bare hallway in her house
Twitter: @kimkardashian

In years past, she's decorated her scary hallway with tampon-like poofs.

This year, she went with big-ass Christmas trees.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

Kim has also been getting into the whole Elf On The Shelf thing.

David Becker / Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Last year, she kept the elf scenarios pretty simple:

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

But this year, she took things to a whole other level.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This year, she literally filled up her extremely expensive bathtub with chocolate.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

Yup, that's chocolate:

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

She also decorated the sides with crushed candy canes and Hershey kisses.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

It honestly looks like pudding from this angle, but either way, that's some serious dedication/mess.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

I just feel bad for whoever has to clean it up.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian