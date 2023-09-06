    We *Finally* Have Our First Look At Kim Kardashian's Acting Skills, And Some People Are Actually Here For It

    I'll have to check this one out, even though I know I'll most likely lose interest after two eps.

    In case you haven't heard the news, Kim Kardashian has gotten into acting!

    Woo hoo!

    The shapewear mogul appears in the new season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Delicate.

    And today we got our first look at her acting skills in this official trailer:

    The show is...well, it's a lot!

    But we learned one *somewhat* surprising thing...

    The surprising thing is Kim is seriously acting in the show, like it's not a little cameo.

    And people seem to really like it!

    From "I'm actually intrigued to see Kim's acting"...

    ...to "Kim is so cute acting."

    Some people are really here for it!

    Others...not so much.

    Either way, she really has come a long way!

