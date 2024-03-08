Skip To Content
The Internet Is Absolutely Losing It Over The Republican Rebuttal To The State Of The Union, And There Are SO Many Jokes About It

She gave *quite* the performance.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Republicans had a chance to offer a rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech last night, and they took this opportunity to introduce a first-term senator.

President Biden speaking at a podium in front of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Introducing Katie Britt from Alabama.

Smiling Britt sitting at a desk during a hearing
Jemal Countess / Getty Images for JDRF

The 42-year-old senator delivered a 17-minute rebuttal to Biden's speech straight from the kitchen table.

Twitter: @townhallcom

And let me tell you, people on the timeline were not having it.

CNN / Via Twitter: @justinbaragona

It's being called the "campiest" and "creepiest" State of the Union response in history.

Fox News / Via Twitter: @Lis_Smith

People are especially pointing out the dramatics of it all.

Twitter: @imnatecorddry

"I don't think Katie Britt is going to get the lead in the school play this year," one person said.

Twitter: @AWeissmann_

"My name is Katie Britt and I'm reading for the role of 'mom on the brink,'" another person said.

Twitter: @AlUCanEatShrimp

It's 100% going to be a Saturday Night Live skit this weekend.

Twitter: @PeteSouza

They're calling her the "super boss at Target."

CNN / Via Twitter: @alex_abads

"OK... Katie Britt wants to SEE THE MANAGER!" this person screamed.

Twitter: @FPWellman

"Katie Britt is the white woman who holds up the whole check-out line demanding the cashier honors her expired Kohl's cash," another person joked.

Twitter: @emzorbit

Because this whole thing is so damn dramatic (and funny), here are the best reactions I could find...

1.

PBS / Via Twitter: @jenncognito

2.

Twitter: @ProfMMurray

3.

MSNBC / Via Twitter: @RepJackKimble

4.

Twitter: @justinfleece

5.

Twitter: @ElieNYC

6.

Fox News / Via Twitter: @ActuallyEmerson

7.

Twitter: @Timodc

8.

Twitter: @Harveyrolltide

9.

MSNBC / Via Twitter: @tomgrin

10.

Twitter: @KatieBrittforAL / Via Twitter: @BGrueskin

11.

Twitter: @michaelianblack

12.

Twitter: @MEPFuller

13.

Twitter: @anacaprana

14.

ABC / Via Twitter: @drdave1999

15.

Twitter: @BenHowe

16.

CNN / Via Twitter: @joetricarico

17.

NBC / Via Twitter: @KellyScaletta

18.

Twitter: @fugeegirl

19.

Twitter: @MalloryMcMorrow

20.

Twitter: @DrOBrienMD

21.

Twitter: @briantylercohen

22.

Twitter: @JoyVBehar

23. And lastly...

PBS / Via Twitter: @juliaioffe