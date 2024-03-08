The Internet Is Absolutely Losing It Over The Republican Rebuttal To The State Of The Union, And There Are SO Many Jokes About It
She gave *quite* the performance.
Republicans had a chance to offer a rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech last night, and they took this opportunity to introduce a first-term senator.
Introducing Katie Britt from Alabama.
The 42-year-old senator delivered a 17-minute rebuttal to Biden's speech straight from the kitchen table.
WATCH: Senator Katie Britt's FULL REBUTTAL to Joe Biden's State of the Union Address 👇 pic.twitter.com/odZceouxhM— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024
And let me tell you, people on the timeline were not having it.
I am DYING over the intense delivery of every single syllable here. pic.twitter.com/4LIA8XGt4v— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2024
It's being called the "campiest" and "creepiest" State of the Union response in history.
Campiest, creepiest SOTU response in history? https://t.co/Qm512fTADi— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) March 8, 2024
People are especially pointing out the dramatics of it all.
This is a reminder that ACTING IS VERY HARD and when you stink at it EVERYONE CAN SEE. pic.twitter.com/uBrmPncFny— Nate Corddry (@imnatecorddry) March 8, 2024
"I don't think Katie Britt is going to get the lead in the school play this year," one person said.
I don’t think Katie Britt is going to get the lead in the school play this year.— Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) March 8, 2024
"My name is Katie Britt and I'm reading for the role of 'mom on the brink,'" another person said.
My name is Katie Britt and I’m reading for the role of “mom on the brink.” pic.twitter.com/PEBixFRQmW— Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) March 8, 2024
It's 100% going to be a Saturday Night Live skit this weekend.
SNL alert right now: who’s doing Katie Britt in the cold open? Never mind, just replay the tape of her.— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) March 8, 2024
They're calling her the "super boss at Target."
this isnt a senator, this is the final boss at a super target pic.twitter.com/aa3FfOzAU2— alex (@alex_abads) March 8, 2024
"OK... Katie Britt wants to SEE THE MANAGER!" this person screamed.
OK...Katie Britt wants to SEE THE MANAGER!— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 8, 2024
"Katie Britt is the white woman who holds up the whole check-out line demanding the cashier honors her expired Kohl's cash," another person joked.
Katie Britt is the white woman who holds up the whole check-out line demanding the cashier honors her expired Kohl’s cash.— Emily A. ☮️ (@emzorbit) March 8, 2024
Because this whole thing is so damn dramatic (and funny), here are the best reactions I could find...
1.
Katie Britt is about to sell you overpriced MLM essential oils and weight loss smoothie powder pic.twitter.com/FLp6IoDmee— Maniacal Pixelated Nightmare Ghoul (@jenncognito) March 8, 2024
2.
Candace Cameron-Burie would have crushed this speech. pic.twitter.com/MvXdohXw86— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024
3.
You can make a difference for only a few cents a day #GOPResponse pic.twitter.com/XSVmH4kG92— Rep. Jack Kimble (Pre Malone) (@RepJackKimble) March 8, 2024
4.
This rebuttal has church youth leader vibes.— Justin Fleece (@justinfleece) March 8, 2024
5.
I bet $100 that there are no wire hangers in this lady’s house.— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 8, 2024
6.
I suddenly feel better about every one of my self-tape auditions. pic.twitter.com/VL0Aoz97r8— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 8, 2024
7.
I'm sorry being alone in the kitchen is creepy.— Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 8, 2024
8.
Katie Britt if there was an award for the fakest voice pic.twitter.com/MtZr7MNKRE— Harvey Updyke (@Harveyrolltide) March 8, 2024
9.
Ya'll aint ready for this. #gopresponse #meme #sotu #sotu2024 #lincolnproject #katiebritt #biden pic.twitter.com/ceSnjufJxh— Thomas C.⚖️ (@tomgrin) March 8, 2024
10.
Aren’t kitchens supposed to have ... kitchen things? https://t.co/f9BF0hJX8e— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) March 8, 2024
11.
WHERE ARE THE CALLBACKS BEING POSTED??? KATIE IS LIKE FREAKING OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/0S9kiAK4jA— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 8, 2024
12.
Katie Britt's speech will end when you give just $1 a day to help these starving dogs.— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 8, 2024
13.
Why is Alabama Kate Middleton so mad?— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) March 8, 2024
14.
Breaking News!— Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) March 8, 2024
The Screen Actors Guild has announced that after viewing Katie Britt’s performance tonight, all acting in Hollywood will be suspended for the next 30 days as the organization weighs whether to ban acting entirely— forever. pic.twitter.com/cZy59lq4bA
15.
I thought Katie Britt was going to end her response by ripping her skin off and revealing she was Christine O’Donnell all along.— Ben Howe (@BenHowe) March 8, 2024
16.
“For 29 cents a day…you too can help sponsor a child in need”— joe tee (@joetricarico) March 8, 2024
#GOPResponse pic.twitter.com/vtxnOwFapl
17.
Katie Britt reminds me of the Church Lady. pic.twitter.com/UubcXtuOeD— Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 8, 2024
18.
Same energy #GOPResponse #SOTU pic.twitter.com/FepJ3JBeqd— 🌊Hope🟧 🕊 (@fugeegirl) March 8, 2024
19.
I’m not sure who advised this Senator to deliver this speech like a high school drama club monologue but they should be fired.— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) March 8, 2024
(Why is there fake plastic fruit in the background)
20.
Katie Britt’s attempt to be relatable while delivering whackadoodle remarks from a barren kitchen reminds me of Nancy Mace’s campaign ad on inflation, where she absolutely WRECKS this fried egg. pic.twitter.com/zuMArkgVkH— Michael O’Brien (@DrOBrienMD) March 8, 2024
21.
katie britt giving this right now pic.twitter.com/7fO5B1kXda— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 8, 2024
22.
Why does Katie Britt go from smiling to being on the verge of tears and then back to some scary Steven King character?— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) March 8, 2024
23. And lastly...
#SOTU response delivered from a kitchen, where a woman belongs. pic.twitter.com/ylxuhmkSKk— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 8, 2024