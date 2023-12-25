Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 2 hours agoI Never Knew This Was A Thing, But Every Member Of The Kardashian Family Wraps Their Presents According To Their "Vibe"Because I'm sure you're dying to know.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail I know, I know... I said the Kardashian Christmas backyard would be the last of it, but I have one last post about this family. John Lund / Getty Images It's also a quiet news day, there's nothing going on! This post is about how each of the Kardashian/Jenners wrap their Christmas gifts according to their "vibe." Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images Kim posted every member's wrapping with the caption: "Wrapping gifts in our family is always such a fun family tradition to see what each family member did and their vibe for the year." View this photo on Instagram @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Because I have nothing better to do, let's look at how each of them did this year. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian First we have Kendall. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Kendall is a known horse girl, so she did a blue horse print. @kendalljenner/ Instagram: @kendalljenner Then there's Kylie. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Check out her "festive" Santa print. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian We've all seen Kim's. Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images Kim did an eco-friendly white cotton wrapping that she swears she's going to reuse for family projects, like it's *totally* not just an ad for SKIMS. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Next up is Kravis (yes, they really call themselves that). Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images They did green wrapping with black labels. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Mama Kris is up next. Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images Kris did a shiny red. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Let's look at Khloé's. Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images She did all green. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian And lastly, Rob. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images Rob's is probably the most *normal* of them all with a snowman print. @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian After all of that nonsense, tell me who has your favorite? @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian Now, excuse me while I look at all my life choices that led me to this point. Tinpixels / Getty Images