I Never Knew This Was A Thing, But Every Member Of The Kardashian Family Wraps Their Presents According To Their "Vibe"

Because I'm sure you're dying to know.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

I know, I know... I said the Kardashian Christmas backyard would be the last of it, but I have one last post about this family.

John Lund / Getty Images

It's also a quiet news day, there's nothing going on!

This post is about how each of the Kardashian/Jenners wrap their Christmas gifts according to their "vibe."

Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

Kim posted every member's wrapping with the caption: "Wrapping gifts in our family is always such a fun family tradition to see what each family member did and their vibe for the year."

Because I have nothing better to do, let's look at how each of them did this year.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

First we have Kendall.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kendall is a known horse girl, so she did a blue horse print.

@kendalljenner/ Instagram: @kendalljenner

Then there's Kylie.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Check out her "festive" Santa print.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

We've all seen Kim's.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kim did an eco-friendly white cotton wrapping that she swears she's going to reuse for family projects, like it's *totally* not just an ad for SKIMS.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

Next up is Kravis (yes, they really call themselves that).

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

They did green wrapping with black labels.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

Mama Kris is up next.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

Kris did a shiny red.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

Let's look at Khloé's.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

She did all green.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

And lastly, Rob.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Rob's is probably the most *normal* of them all with a snowman print.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

After all of that nonsense, tell me who has your favorite?

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

Now, excuse me while I look at all my life choices that led me to this point.

Tinpixels / Getty Images