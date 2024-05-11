The 34 Absolute Best Jokes About Seeing (Or Not Seeing) The Northern Lights
Yeah, I'm mad at everyone who saw them too.
My timeline is full of pictures of people who were lucky enough to see the Northern Lights last night in the most unlikely places.
This means there are jokes, and especially jokes for people who didn't seem 'em. Enjoy.
1.
the #NorthernLights from my apartment in Brooklyn, NY. awesome pic.twitter.com/sC0CwawWgl— manny (@mannyfidel) May 11, 2024
2.
Live look at America (or at least my Twitter feed) tonight: pic.twitter.com/kVjG2WUapD— Ethan Kerr (@EthanKerr2003) May 11, 2024
3.
I’m starting a support group for people who didn’t see the Northern Lights last night.— Helen Nettleship (@Nettleshippy) May 11, 2024
We are valid. Stop erasing our existence
Any joiners
This is our flag pic.twitter.com/sCIpt5rSNn
4.
they turned the sky gay, what will wokeness do next pic.twitter.com/58yf3uSDVe— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) May 11, 2024
5.
everyone saw the northern lights but me pic.twitter.com/OQpp9GIVHr— Cemo ☾ (@werentfunny) May 11, 2024
6.
My favorite genre of tweet tonight: people who think they’re seeing the aurora in NYC but in fact are just seeing the lights from the Kosciuszko Bridge reflected in the clouds pic.twitter.com/gtpv65ECks— Rebecca Seidel (@BeccaHope24) May 11, 2024
7.
omg the northern lights!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AaiC6m8PgQ— N🧸ིྀ (@notnabby) May 11, 2024
8.
Just saw the Northern Lights on I-94, truly breathtaking! pic.twitter.com/8gebGdcinp— Paul Nasr (@paul_nasr1) May 11, 2024
9.
May 10, 2024
10.
stepped outside and this is my entire camera roll now pic.twitter.com/nDOxrjnHIS— Jasmine 🌌🔭 (@astro_jaz) May 11, 2024
11.
Aurora boreal Cat Irlanda. pic.twitter.com/6Q8Wlgthy9— X (@EarthquakeChil1) May 10, 2024
12.
I made a forecast: pic.twitter.com/sOauJqi2SX— Stormchasernick (@stormchasernick) May 10, 2024
13.
Northern lights in Nottingham pic.twitter.com/4lhNGDicQ0— Lee (@leedstokes) May 10, 2024
14.
Aurora today pic.twitter.com/urroh0gxAc— izzi beraya (@IzzraifHarz) May 11, 2024
15.
our aurora— le (@flawlesssdeer) May 11, 2024
let’s enjoy the heat guys https://t.co/mc4hoh6MlT pic.twitter.com/tkXDVdCSMU
16.
the northern lights from mystic, connecticut 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/oqVf5lmrGP— chase_360 (@bungeebuddy) May 11, 2024
17.
seeing everyone’s cool aurora pics pic.twitter.com/8V7prH0lQB— Katla McGlynn (@katlamcglynn) May 11, 2024
18.
i hope everyone who saw the northern lights knows i personally hate you and that it should’ve been me— han 🧚♂️🌱🌷 (@forrrestgreen) May 10, 2024
19.
The aurora borealis that everyone in the UK enjoyed last night and me... pic.twitter.com/oprtuXa8Ud— Sacha Coward (@sacha_coward) May 11, 2024
20.
gosh what an amazing view of the northern lights from my bedroom in east London! pic.twitter.com/4dpkY4qEFD— Russell 🏳️🌈 (@Medic_Russell) May 10, 2024
21.
Me trying to see the goddamn Aurora mama Aurora borealis #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/7PLkAdMwOy— Golden_Girls_Posters (@GGposters) May 11, 2024
22.
Did @duolingo see the Northern Lights too 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7OgskrGVyI— Craig Kanalley 🦬 (@ckanal) May 11, 2024
23.
Can’t see a fuckin thing. #aurora pic.twitter.com/L6eqiB5r6n— shauna🤍 (@shaunabanksxo) May 10, 2024
24.
Me in London trying to see these northern lights everyone is posting #aurora pic.twitter.com/zzKAwWlSmC— bhav. (@beeep7) May 10, 2024
25.
What everyone in the UK was doing last night VS what I was doing last night pic.twitter.com/in0erTXcq9— L M (@leemc87) May 11, 2024
26.
Wow the Northern Lights are so beautiful in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/QsMPGgbFF4— Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) May 11, 2024
27.
These northern lights are quite remarkable pic.twitter.com/yxMKEsnP0n— connor🇹🇷 (@c8nnor) May 10, 2024
28.
Aurora Borealis!? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country? #solarstorm #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/YGRfFITpwm— The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) May 10, 2024
29.
Is Canada OK? pic.twitter.com/hGZLvvIbDJ— Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) May 11, 2024
30.
Me while everyone else was watching the Aurora Borealis last night pic.twitter.com/JAO2oXW7sF— Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) May 11, 2024