    The Funniest Jokes About Joe Biden's Ridiculous 81st Birthday Cake

    Now imagine they were all trick candles.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Joe Biden turned 81 on Monday!

    Closeup of Joe Biden and a turkey about to be pardoned
    Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

    The President of the United States celebrated his birthday how any other 80+-year-old individual would: with a fire hazard.

    He joked about it in the caption:

    &quot;Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!&quot;
    @joebiden/ Instagram: @joebiden

    Because the picture is completely absurd, there were lots of jokes...

    Twitter: @DTOhl

    Here are some of my favorites:

    @joebiden/ Twitter: @IVYSFOOTNOTE

    Twitter: @trippwhitbeck

    @joebiden/ instagram.com Twitter: @Afras_Shahnawaz

    Twitter: @alex_abads

    Twitter: @tidalsounds

    @joebiden/ Twitter: @VoteDarkBrandon

    @joebiden/ Twitter: @DMNKNLIL

    @joebiden/ Twitter: @badpositionz

    @joebiden/ Twitter: @Krush59

    Twitter: @SamuraiElf

    @joebiden/ Twitter: @soapw1

    Twitter: @swiftietaylor89

    And lastly...

    @joebiden/ Twitter: @drrwninglssons