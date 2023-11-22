The Funniest Jokes About Joe Biden's Ridiculous 81st Birthday Cake
Now imagine they were all trick candles.
Joe Biden turned 81 on Monday!
The President of the United States celebrated his birthday how any other 80+-year-old individual would: with a fire hazard.
He joked about it in the caption:
Because the picture is completely absurd, there were lots of jokes...
nothing has ever been or will ever be funnier to me than this photo of Joe Biden with his birthday cake pic.twitter.com/gbtQn563Ag— Danielle Ohl (@DTOhl) November 21, 2023
Here are some of my favorites:
dude will need a fire extinguisher https://t.co/2hBwKiHLc7— Rose (@IVYSFOOTNOTE) November 21, 2023
Next Year's White House Birthday Party Cake for Joe #Biden: pic.twitter.com/zNMSzHYJ4t— Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) November 21, 2023
Biden trying to blow those candles out: https://t.co/k1DYNE2vvk pic.twitter.com/N8NTXV4FIT— Afras Shahnawaz (@Afras_Shahnawaz) November 21, 2023
happy birthday Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/8cpBWd620u— alex (@alex_abads) November 21, 2023
Joe Biden’s 81st Birthday Cake https://t.co/4qNYgiSekh— Tide 🇵🇸 (@tidalsounds) November 21, 2023
Last chance to wish me happy birthday, Jack.— Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) November 21, 2023
I won’t ask again. pic.twitter.com/Vi98HM9Fpv
Joe Biden’s birthday cake.! pic.twitter.com/D7U5QD68mf— invisible man (@DMNKNLIL) November 21, 2023
joe biden with his burning cake : https://t.co/g92lAl1LQw pic.twitter.com/7hZC9SF4Cb— valerie🇵🇸 (@badpositionz) November 21, 2023
Joe Biden got an Olympic torch birthday cake 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4dxXkr1Lje— Kellen (@Krush59) November 21, 2023
This is how Joe Biden's cake was lit up. pic.twitter.com/sYTFiW4Ojs— El Gran Cabron (@SamuraiElf) November 21, 2023
This pictures https://t.co/qgRIMTf530 pic.twitter.com/DmOtpFey2G— JJ (@soapw1) November 21, 2023
Joe Biden with his cake pic.twitter.com/iEJdJMB0dH— Taylor’s Swiftie ⸆⸉ 🫶🏻 (@swiftietaylor89) November 21, 2023
And lastly...
he is not blowing out those damn candles https://t.co/3rljgfW3Db— karena ✩ MOST TARGETED BY WWWY LINEUP (@drrwninglssons) November 21, 2023