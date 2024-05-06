    JFK's Only Grandson Is Going Super Viral For Being Hot And Funny

    Yeah, I'd let him ruin my life a little.

    Introducing Jack Schlossberg, JFK's only grandson*.

    The 31-year-old Harvard Law grad is going viral because of a shirtless Instagram story he posted the other day.

    Here's that story:

    John F. Kennedy's only grandson — Jack Schlossberg pic.twitter.com/qsZ2qXJk7I

    — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 3, 2024
    As one can assume from the title of this post, people are really, really into the video.

    Need him bad 😫 https://t.co/oJz8R4N7Cu

    — 🌸Nebby🌸 (@nebbysoarus) May 6, 2024
    "Can't explain it but I think he could win 65% of the vote," one person said.

    can't explain it but i think he could win 65% of the vote https://t.co/o86Xvw4hX6

    — celine dionysus (@celinedionysus_) May 6, 2024
    "This video is a drug to me," another person said.

    no bc i dont think anyone understands this video is a drug to me https://t.co/UIO6NGjIUE

    — ೀ (@sorahra) May 6, 2024
    The consensus is those Kennedy genes are super strong: "Jack Schlossberg is sexy just like his Uncle John."

    JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg is sexy just like his Uncle John. pic.twitter.com/2x7ceFBAeR

    — greg the menace (@mistergeezy) May 4, 2024
    Which is true; he looks almost exactly like his uncle.

    Man standing by a white fence, wearing shorts and a necklace, gazing into the distance
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Other people are pointing out the fun fact that he's Little Edie of Grey Garden's fame's nephew.

    Little Edie’s nephew is such a funny guy, I know she’s proud of him. https://t.co/JfXQTMX6VK

    — Paddington Boar (@joeyoinks) May 6, 2024
    Because everything is polarizing nowadays, some conservatives are offended or something by it.

    Tweet by Riley with the caption &quot;What a waste&quot; dated May 3
    But as this person said, "Being shirtless and acting overly gay is the most straight thing ever."

    it’s funny how they’re calling him gay as if being shirtless and acting overly gay isn’t the most straight guy thing ever https://t.co/E9sFZBijvY

    — ethan (@ethanshumjr) May 4, 2024
    Either way, I am very much enjoying this content and would like more of it.

    Elderly woman smiling, holding a tray of chestnuts
    Rendery / Getty Images

