People Are Sharing The Things They'd Buy If They Won The Lottery And Didn't Tell Anyone, And Now It's A Meme

It's the Elkay drinking fountain for me.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

There's a meme on X where people are sharing what they'd buy if they won the lottery and kept it a secret.

Here are some of my favorites...

1.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/o1uvBRCjfL

— paisley. ⊹ (@danstille) February 19, 2024
2.

if I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/jC05hNV5rg

— 🅱️en (@NoCloutBen) December 28, 2023
3.

If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone… but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/7qfopl58az

— Javi Villarreal 🇺🇸 (@JaviVillarreal) March 20, 2024
4.

If I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone…but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/77kueclva9

— Aaron Hibell (@aaronhibell) March 2, 2024
5.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs. pic.twitter.com/K0IejaMPPX

— kate 💒🪩🫧 (@l0verontour) March 7, 2024
6.

If I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone…but there would be signs… pic.twitter.com/4FG1hK0Q7N

— bojacka horsegirl (@cirino_lixao) February 27, 2024
7.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/UqpIoscxfW

— princess meep (@ohfuckingod) February 29, 2024
8.

if i won the lottery i wouldn't tell anyone but there would be signs. pic.twitter.com/Dzk6WrPauK

— Jackson Baby (@Alldogsaredead) March 7, 2024
9.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs… pic.twitter.com/9KVhnrThe0

— liv (@livlaughluvvvv) March 7, 2024
10.

if I won the lottery I wouldn't tell anyone... but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/W9eJziNJkH

— Sara Friedman (@sarafriedmannn) March 8, 2024
11.

If I won the lottery, I wouldn't tell anyone.
But there would be signs pic.twitter.com/q5yvZnIYEN

— cakejumper 🍰🦈🦊 (@Itscakejumper) March 9, 2024
12.

If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone — but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/UV8sQvU3ca

— Sadia (@sadianowshin_) March 9, 2024
13.

If I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/26ttfodagI

— 📚💻 🦇 ℑ𝔞𝔠𝔱𝔦𝔣𝔞𝔦𝔩 🦇💻📚 (@TactiFail) March 10, 2024
14.

If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone…..but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/oKv6IThvef

— Whole.lotta.quotes (@lotta_quotes6) March 11, 2024
15.

If I won the lottery, I wouldn't tell anyone, but there would definitely be signs... pic.twitter.com/2qh9qmXcjF

— Cuppy 🦇✨️ (@und3adcupcak3) March 11, 2024
16.

If I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/jajdKwycJy

— Joke 🤌 (@Joke_N_E) March 12, 2024
17.

If I won the lottery I wouldn't tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/P8TXSor75l

— Stu 🌈🩸 (@toydose) March 12, 2024
18.

if I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone.
but there would be signs… pic.twitter.com/31er9w0FjK

— madison (@radisontomes) March 12, 2024
19.

if I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/LGaK8QrYKT

— based bimbo (@Cadavxrous) March 13, 2024
20.

If I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs.. pic.twitter.com/o3XTQmreo9

— TOPGAP (@PickATopTier) March 16, 2024
21.

If i won the lottery i wouldn't tell anyone, but there would be signs... pic.twitter.com/SNIfhujZ1w

— Diet_Letice (@DietLetice) March 16, 2024
22.

if i won the lottery i wouldn't tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/eHMchMVWxS

— 🌼catherine!🌼 (@HulgusVevo) March 17, 2024
23.

If I won the lottery I wouldn't tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/KNTK0an2UC

— Boatercycle🇵🇸 (@TheBoatercycle) March 18, 2024
24.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone… but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/iyjn8B4laA

— sascha (@riotforfaye) March 20, 2024
25.

If I won the lottery I wouldn't tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/g3MO1OakVe

— Johnny (@cookthompkins) March 22, 2024
