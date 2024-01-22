Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    This Surreal Video Of A Firetruck Spinning Out Of Control On Ice In St. Louis Is About To Go Mega Viral

    "Oh my God" is right.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Winter weather has been brutal in the US lately.

    A snow-covered staircase
    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

    From "snownados" in Colorado...

    ...to GIANT snowbanks in Nebraska.

    Twitter: @NebraskaDOT

    We can't catch a dang break!

    A man holding his phone next to snow
    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

    There was a bad ice storm in St. Louis yesterday, and some of the videos coming out of there are pretty wild.

    Twitter: @moorewxofficial

    One in particular of a firetruck spinning out of control is going viral:

    Twitter: @brianmmunoz

    It's genuinely terrifying.

    Twitter: @joel_off_air

    These people captured it from another angle:

    Twitter: @digglerjuice

    As this meteorologist said, "Doesn't take much ice to really mess things up."

    Twitter: @ToddKlaassen

    Thankfully, it appears no one was hurt, and only a car was damaged.

    Twitter: @NygStlsports

    Either way, be safe out there!