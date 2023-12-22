Skip To Content
    People Are Just Discovering How To Pronounce The Name "Keleigh" After Taylor Swift Posted A Video Of Her Humongous Ring

    There really is so much going on in this video, and I love that learning how to pronounce the name "Keleigh" is the biggest takeaway.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Keleigh Teller is one of Taylor Swift's closest friends.

    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

    She recently gifted Taylor a humongous ring for her birthday and posted a video of Taylor showing it off on her Instagram story.

    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    The video was quickly re-posted 72,000 times by fans, and Swifties dissected the 19-second clip to death.

    Twitter: @skyeofthenorth

    They identified the flavor of vape.

    Twitter: @vapelor

    They tracked down her Christmas lights phone charger.

    Twitter: @IMN0TALLT00WELL

    And most importantly, they discovered how to pronounce the name "Keleigh."

    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

    If you listen to the clip, you can clearly hear Taylor pronounce "Keleigh's" name as "Kelly."

    Twitter: @PopBase

    Yep, "Keleigh" is the same as "Kelly."

    Twitter: @AstoundingSwift

    People weren't expecting this!

    Twitter: @sydneyshoax

    "I think the biggest plot twist of the day is learning Keleigh is pronounced like Kelly," this person said.

    Twitter: @aubstaysversion

    "It just didn't cross my mind that Keleigh was simply pronounced Kelly," another person chimed in.

    Twitter: @blade_jogger

    Hey, I guess you learn something new every day!

    Twitter: @lovingbluntly

    Now excuse me while I go buy one of those Christmas lights chargers. I need it.

    Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV