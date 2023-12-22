People Are Just Discovering How To Pronounce The Name "Keleigh" After Taylor Swift Posted A Video Of Her Humongous Ring
There really is so much going on in this video, and I love that learning how to pronounce the name "Keleigh" is the biggest takeaway.
Keleigh Teller is one of Taylor Swift's closest friends.
She recently gifted Taylor a humongous ring for her birthday and posted a video of Taylor showing it off on her Instagram story.
📹| @taylorswift13 reacting to the ring gifted to her by @keleighteller pic.twitter.com/EfMeaqzmE5— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) December 21, 2023
The video was quickly re-posted 72,000 times by fans, and Swifties dissected the 19-second clip to death.
hey guys i think a new video of taylor’s hand just dropped pic.twitter.com/KwIV7WEqk5— skye🌛 (@skyeofthenorth) December 21, 2023
They identified the flavor of vape.
i'd recognize that blue razz ice elf bar anywhere pic.twitter.com/IVQYeyiKKW— aj ✰ (@vapelor) December 21, 2023
They tracked down her Christmas lights phone charger.
She has a Christmas lights charger 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OYufXHzg97— aya 🎄| fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) December 21, 2023
And most importantly, they discovered how to pronounce the name "Keleigh."
If you listen to the clip, you can clearly hear Taylor pronounce "Keleigh's" name as "Kelly."
Taylor Swift shows off a beautiful Opal & Blue Topaz ring that she was gifted for her birthday by friend Keleigh Teller:— Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2023
“This is unreal. This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me.” pic.twitter.com/qgWQbhzfZx
Yep, "Keleigh" is the same as "Kelly."
i was today years old when i learned keleigh is pronounced “kelly”— liz 🫶 (@AstoundingSwift) December 21, 2023
People weren't expecting this!
can’t believe keleigh is pronounced kelly pic.twitter.com/VLJN70xFYm— sydney⸆⸉💘 (@sydneyshoax) December 22, 2023
"I think the biggest plot twist of the day is learning Keleigh is pronounced like Kelly," this person said.
I think the biggest plot twist of the day is learning keleigh is pronounced like kelly?????— aubs 🍃 (@aubstaysversion) December 21, 2023
"It just didn't cross my mind that Keleigh was simply pronounced Kelly," another person chimed in.
it just didn’t cross my mind that keleigh was simply pronounced kelly https://t.co/dQwCJTmKe8— issy (@blade_jogger) December 22, 2023
Hey, I guess you learn something new every day!
everyone’s talking about the vape but im sitting here realizing that keleigh’s name is pronounced “Kelly” and not “Kylie” 💀💀pic.twitter.com/JeNb7KUDau— car ⸆⸉ (@lovingbluntly) December 21, 2023