Trump Supporters Are Losing It Over Green Day Changing The Lyrics To One Of Their Most Popular Songs

I just can't imagine thinking Green Day WASN'T woke.
Just now on ABC’s New Years Bash with @RyanSeacrest — @GreenDay sings “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda”, changing the lyrics of ‘American Idiot’. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/asqEfPyfOi— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 1, 2024
Green Day: "I'm not a part of the MAGA Agenda"— Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) January 1, 2024
Swapped lyrics in "American Idiot" from "redneck agenda" in Times Square performance on New Years Evepic.twitter.com/7GagjCk7ux
Green Day is still sounding awesome I don’t care what anyone says. pic.twitter.com/wsDKJIpCNT— Dutch Oven Dan 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@HeadlessDildo) January 1, 2024
Don’t worry, MAGA - you’ll always have Ted Nugent and Kid Rock https://t.co/ppiEzBN8JW— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 1, 2024
truly fucking hilarious to see people getting upset at GREEN DAY for being political while singing AMERICAN IDIOT. lmfao. ijbol even. https://t.co/i368TWKEGx— ʚїɞ (@SUPERTROUPERS) January 1, 2024
Before all you conservatives get all angry and say, "You lost half your fan base, that's what you get for going political" Green Day has always been political American Idiot was about Bush for God's sake. This was during 2016 election. https://t.co/x9D9rGLua3 pic.twitter.com/ZUYfORfLER— astrozomb1es (@astrozomb1es1) January 1, 2024
billie joe armstrong came out as bi in the 90s and NOW the right is realizing green day is "woke"?— Ginger (READ CARRD PLS) (@TGAM2005) January 1, 2024