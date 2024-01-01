Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Trump Supporters Are Losing It Over Green Day Changing The Lyrics To One Of Their Most Popular Songs

I just can't imagine thinking Green Day WASN'T woke.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Green Day performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Gilbert Flores / Penske Media via Getty Images

One part of their performance has gone super viral, and it's this moment during their song "American Idiot."

Twitter: @TheTNHoller

They changed the lyric from the 2004 song from "I’m not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda."

Twitter: @BrendanMcInnis

This obviously pissed MAGA lovers off.

X

Some people called them a "woke joke."

&quot;Green Day is a woke joke&quot;
X

Other people called them "corporate fake punk."

X

And this person said they just lost 80 million listeners.

X

But besides the deeply hurt woke-hating mafia, most people loved it.

Twitter: @HeadlessDildo

"Don't worry, MAGA — you'll always have Ted Nugent and Kid Rock," this person said.

Twitter: @BradMossEsq

"Truly hilarious to see people getting upset at GREEN DAY for being political while singing AMERICAN IDIOT," another person said.

Twitter: @SUPERTROUPERS

Other people are pointing out that Green Day has always been political.

Twitter: @astrozomb1es1

First of all, the song "American Idiot" is literally about the Bush administration.

Green Day onstage
Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Second off, Billie Joe has always been vocally anti-Trump. In 2016, he compared Trump to Hitler.

Closeup of Green Day
Gilbert Flores / Penske Media via Getty Images

Third, in 2022, he said he was renouncing his citizenship after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Closeup of Billie Joe Armstrong
Gilbert Flores / Penske Media via Getty Images

And lastly, as this person said, the man came out as bi in the '90s!

Twitter: @TGAM2005

Ultimately, the writing has always been on the wall. You just weren't listening!

Closeup of Billie Joe Armstrong
Gilbert Flores / Penske Media via Getty Images