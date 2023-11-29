Browse links
Tumble away, George. Tumble away.
well, here is the 15-foot George Santos balloon that @MoveOn staged near the Capitol pic.twitter.com/a12ACdw355— Michael Gold (@migold) November 28, 2023
This 15-foot-high balloon of George Santos was seen tumbling around Capitol Hill ahead of the likely third vote by the House to expel him. It was paid for by @MoveOn. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/3xnoWcM6lP— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 28, 2023
What’s great about the @MoveOn balloon is that it flails and lies just like George Santos pic.twitter.com/1lnZlP6IJu— Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) November 28, 2023
But are the shoes Ferragamo? pic.twitter.com/wzfF04GpIe— Washingtonian 🌸 (@washingtonian) November 28, 2023
The George Santos balloon will eventually be popped by a syringe of botox...https://t.co/EtOvRJUv2E— rt gabriel (@rtgabriel2) November 29, 2023
THIS JUST IN: balloon Rep. George Santos has taken a tumble down the Capitol steps! pic.twitter.com/bha62wGoCL— abbyklein.bsky.social (@Abbykl1) November 28, 2023
the George Santos balloon has exceeded expectations pic.twitter.com/PbGcygBzDj— Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) November 28, 2023