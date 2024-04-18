42 Posts On Twitter Or X Or Whatever You Call It From April That Are Just Very, Very Funny To Me
A collection of some of my literal faves from April.
Well, we're halfway through April.
Because I love to spread *joy*, here are some of my favorite posts from X from the past few weeks that genuinely made me laugh.
1.
Just burned 1600 calories trying to avoid someone I knew at Walmart.— 🇨🇦ƬӨЯᄃΉIΛ🇫🇷🇮🇹 (@kingtorc) April 10, 2024
2.
My mom: *takes me to the doctor's office*— Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) April 12, 2024
4 year old me: pic.twitter.com/qcFn4d6I2b
3.
Y'all think libraries got sex den money? In this economy? pic.twitter.com/4ZfoJVCZb4— Annie, MLIS, Big NPC Energy, They/Them/She 🍄 🎮 (@dharmascholar) April 12, 2024
4.
snoopy at the eclipse event is wild pic.twitter.com/oTX2q8pjYn— cam (@idiosinkrasies) April 8, 2024
5.
There comes a time in every Millennials life when they realize it’s time to throw away the Apple box pic.twitter.com/pm8IKzZ0Bs— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) March 30, 2024
6.
This was never okay.😒 pic.twitter.com/6qD2uGxxhN— J Girl (@juliethardt) April 10, 2024
7.
When new parents tell me their baby's dimensions what exactly am I supposed to do with this information?— Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) April 10, 2024
8.
How did Jesus walk out of the tomb?— RobIsRandomAf_6 4L (@BackUpRandomRob) March 31, 2024
9.
the fuck was I on https://t.co/0P71jQorbk— Amoeba (@curnbucket) March 31, 2024
10.
she was 26 beefing with 11 year olds pic.twitter.com/faIanapX04— popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 11, 2024
11.
Welp they finally found a way to suck the joy out of coffee so it’s been fun I guess pic.twitter.com/4YuRlKk8It— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) April 11, 2024
12.
toronto art pic.twitter.com/wkSWYmrb66— #andieeeeeeee (@agnrdarnetw) April 11, 2024
13.
what's going on here pic.twitter.com/bbxvZP1gyn— depths of wikipedia! (@depthsofwiki) April 3, 2024
14.
When I ask for my receipt to be emailed instead of printed pic.twitter.com/LDjb8l3IXk— Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) April 14, 2024
15.
am i high or do yall also hear spongebob screaming pic.twitter.com/Tc0JYZb191— cass 💫🍉 (@cassarolezz) April 3, 2024
16.
Ummm Theyre saying U can’t have swag anymore (because of woke) pic.twitter.com/dqo38dtUk7— gas station boner pill (@ellawebs) April 4, 2024
17.
this is the fastest merch turnaround I've ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/Y06Pl36g58— america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) April 5, 2024
18.
going out of town to see the total eclipse pic.twitter.com/dc1Cp9RNnK— *“Volk” intensifies* (@TinctureDrone) April 7, 2024
19.
Canada geese can be found statewide.— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) April 10, 2024
In fact, there's probably one watching you right now. pic.twitter.com/Ejloz8NOke
20.
I love Florida 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SXWjiuS29N— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) April 5, 2024
21.
well well well. look who came crawling back. pic.twitter.com/AiGrIKLsrr— Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) April 9, 2024
22.
Mr krabs toilet paper is a rope?— Perfectly Paused SpongeBob Frames (@PausedSponge) April 11, 2024
That means he gets rope burn when he wipes pic.twitter.com/1py1BzNYKP
23.
I choose to interpret this as a critique of capitalism and consumerism. pic.twitter.com/o5BiWsdtSy— Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) April 11, 2024
24.
Lmao pic.twitter.com/s4OBuLcH8U— Mr. Video Games (@EpicMasterChief) April 11, 2024
25.
sorry i can’t be her pic.twitter.com/aZYd8rT3rh— rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) April 10, 2024
26.
One of my in-laws got angry at me last weekend bc I said “Twitter” and corrected me at the table and said “you mean X?” I said “Yeah Twitter, same thing” and he goes “well it’s called X now. Call it X.” https://t.co/ExcuPvxU72— Samantha (@thesammiisofar) April 9, 2024
27.
'Not flat, we checked' -- NASA pic.twitter.com/sh4pEJ6XFC— Curiosity (@MAstronomers) April 11, 2024