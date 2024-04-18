42 Posts On Twitter Or X Or Whatever You Call It From April That Are Just Very, Very Funny To Me

A collection of some of my literal faves from April.

Well, we're halfway through April.

Elderly person pointing at a date on a wall calendar
Daisy-daisy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Because I love to spread *joy*, here are some of my favorite posts from X from the past few weeks that genuinely made me laugh.

1.

Just burned 1600 calories trying to avoid someone I knew at Walmart.

— 🇨🇦ƬӨЯᄃΉIΛ🇫🇷🇮🇹 (@kingtorc) April 10, 2024
Twitter: @kingtorc

2.

My mom: *takes me to the doctor's office*

4 year old me: pic.twitter.com/qcFn4d6I2b

— Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) April 12, 2024
Twitter: @NostalgiaFolder

3.

Y'all think libraries got sex den money? In this economy? pic.twitter.com/4ZfoJVCZb4

— Annie, MLIS, Big NPC Energy, They/Them/She 🍄 🎮 (@dharmascholar) April 12, 2024
Fox/ Twitter: @dharmascholar

4.

snoopy at the eclipse event is wild pic.twitter.com/oTX2q8pjYn

— cam (@idiosinkrasies) April 8, 2024
Twitter: @idiosinkrasies

5.

There comes a time in every Millennials life when they realize it’s time to throw away the Apple box pic.twitter.com/pm8IKzZ0Bs

— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) March 30, 2024
Twitter: @SwiftOnSecurity

6.

This was never okay.😒 pic.twitter.com/6qD2uGxxhN

— J Girl (@juliethardt) April 10, 2024
Twitter: @juliethardt

7.

When new parents tell me their baby's dimensions what exactly am I supposed to do with this information?

— Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) April 10, 2024
Twitter: @gullyvuhr

8.

How did Jesus walk out of the tomb?

— RobIsRandomAf_6 4L (@BackUpRandomRob) March 31, 2024
Twitter: @BackUpRandomRob

9.

the fuck was I on https://t.co/0P71jQorbk

— Amoeba (@curnbucket) March 31, 2024
Twitter: @curnbucket

10.

she was 26 beefing with 11 year olds pic.twitter.com/faIanapX04

— popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 11, 2024
Disney/ Twitter: @notgwendalupe

11.

Welp they finally found a way to suck the joy out of coffee so it’s been fun I guess pic.twitter.com/4YuRlKk8It

— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) April 11, 2024
Twitter: @thisone0verhere

12.

toronto art pic.twitter.com/wkSWYmrb66

— #andieeeeeeee (@agnrdarnetw) April 11, 2024
Twitter: @agnrdarnetw

13.

what's going on here pic.twitter.com/bbxvZP1gyn

— depths of wikipedia! (@depthsofwiki) April 3, 2024
Twitter: @depthsofwiki

14.

When I ask for my receipt to be emailed instead of printed pic.twitter.com/LDjb8l3IXk

— Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) April 14, 2024
ESPN/Twitter: @_Hornik_

15.

am i high or do yall also hear spongebob screaming pic.twitter.com/Tc0JYZb191

— cass 💫🍉 (@cassarolezz) April 3, 2024
Twitter: @cassarolezz

16.

Ummm Theyre saying U can’t have swag anymore (because of woke) pic.twitter.com/dqo38dtUk7

— gas station boner pill (@ellawebs) April 4, 2024
Twitter: @ellawebs

17.

this is the fastest merch turnaround I've ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/Y06Pl36g58

— america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) April 5, 2024
Twitter: @KrangTNelson

18.

going out of town to see the total eclipse pic.twitter.com/dc1Cp9RNnK

— *“Volk” intensifies* (@TinctureDrone) April 7, 2024
Twitter: @TinctureDrone

19.

Canada geese can be found statewide.
In fact, there's probably one watching you right now. pic.twitter.com/Ejloz8NOke

— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) April 10, 2024
Twitter: @OKWildlifeDept

20.

I love Florida 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SXWjiuS29N

— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) April 5, 2024
Twitter: @MattDevittWX

21.

well well well. look who came crawling back. pic.twitter.com/AiGrIKLsrr

— Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) April 9, 2024
Twitter: @StormTeam4NY

22.

Mr krabs toilet paper is a rope?
That means he gets rope burn when he wipes pic.twitter.com/1py1BzNYKP

— Perfectly Paused SpongeBob Frames (@PausedSponge) April 11, 2024
Twitter: @PausedSponge

23.

I choose to interpret this as a critique of capitalism and consumerism. pic.twitter.com/o5BiWsdtSy

— Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) April 11, 2024
Twitter: @Nantanreikan

24.

Lmao pic.twitter.com/s4OBuLcH8U

— Mr. Video Games (@EpicMasterChief) April 11, 2024
Twitter: @EpicMasterChief

25.

sorry i can’t be her pic.twitter.com/aZYd8rT3rh

— rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) April 10, 2024
Twitter: @RaxKingIsDead

26.

One of my in-laws got angry at me last weekend bc I said “Twitter” and corrected me at the table and said “you mean X?” I said “Yeah Twitter, same thing” and he goes “well it’s called X now. Call it X.” https://t.co/ExcuPvxU72

— Samantha (@thesammiisofar) April 9, 2024
Twitter: @thesammiisofar

27.

'Not flat, we checked' -- NASA pic.twitter.com/sh4pEJ6XFC

— Curiosity (@MAstronomers) April 11, 2024
Twitter: @MAstronomers