    40 Tweets From The Last 40 Days That Are Just Very, Very, Very Funny To Me

    Yeah, and now I'm craving some good old-fashioned dirt and worms.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hey y'all, here's a collection of some posts on the site formerly known as Twitter that gave me a good laugh in the past 40 days...

    1.

    Can’t wait to tell my wife I lost the house playing Mortal Kombat. pic.twitter.com/9E3IWfpyTQ

    — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) April 30, 2024
    CNBC/Twitter: @dougboneparth

    2.

    Fuck it I just don’t care anymore what’s the point pic.twitter.com/0MZ3U20079

    — gently used ass rag (@mastergoobway) May 1, 2024
    Twitter: @mastergoobway

    3.

    HBO/Twitter: @netcapgirl

    4.

    u know the rydell high gays were gagging when this bitch showed up to prom pic.twitter.com/UV7bUvO4gD

    — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) April 18, 2024
    Paramount Pictures/Twitter: @ryanntweets_

    5.

    Every time I step into a kitchen like this I get the urge to underage drink pic.twitter.com/w5zKgjbr5s

    — CoKane (@KanesCabDriv3r) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @KanesCabDriv3r

    6.

    pic.twitter.com/mOZb2CslL6

    — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) April 20, 2024
    Twitter: @whotfisjovana

    7.

    feel bad for laughing, feel worse for taking a photo, but here we are and there it goes pic.twitter.com/kMwZETmqBp

    — Natalie V Dávila (@natalievdavila) April 23, 2024
    Twitter: @natalievdavila

    8.

    Obsessed with the way my girlfriend holds burgers like she just picked up a wounded pigeon pic.twitter.com/JA8vg2hM2o

    — Louise! (@themouseyouknow) February 23, 2024
    Twitter: @themouseyouknow

    9.

    The Chicago coffee shop chain Foxtrot closed every store today without warning and I just watched someone try to open the front door, read the permanently closed note taped to the glass, and then yell "MY FREE REWARDS DRINK NOOO" like a Spongebob character pic.twitter.com/PcZerJBGCU

    — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) April 23, 2024
    Twitter: @BenjaminCrew1

    10.

    pic.twitter.com/12HMgMH7N5

    — david alexander (@DavidADC) April 26, 2024
    Twitter: @DavidADC

    11.

    who is this diva! she look like she got tea pic.twitter.com/FenZkIpV3S

    — KNOX (@knoxdotmp3) April 28, 2024
    Twitter: @knoxdotmp3

    12.

    When I say I gotta skedaddle pic.twitter.com/rar4NBA9Ko

    — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) April 28, 2024
    Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @97Vercetti

    13.

    i’m so fascinated by this hideous dance move jojo siwa keeps doing that i had to make a montage of it pic.twitter.com/ag2qKVL2nD

    — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) April 28, 2024
    Twitter: @sadhotgirI

    14.

    me when two Trader Joe's employees bag my groceries together pic.twitter.com/ZwC8elTd3M

    — Bhald Bhaddie (@teejslipko) April 30, 2024
    Twitter: @teejslipko

    15.

    she looks like those girls who lived with their grandma and wore pajamas to school https://t.co/WGi1EVpxkn

    — morrissey enjoyer (@soulalchemist_) April 18, 2024
    @meganfox/Twitter: @soulalchemist_

    16.

    this is literally what dubai looks like https://t.co/cD9PGyzaKL

    — Pookie (@PookiesParadise) April 29, 2024
    Twitter: @PookiesParadise

    17.

    This is a Saw trap pic.twitter.com/lROrei5fkm

    — timmygami eyes (@deliclit) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @deliclit

    18.

    did he burglarize the Wii bowling alley https://t.co/cgzY8QSxTR

    — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) April 29, 2024
    Twitter: @ItsMattsLaw

    19.

    I get my suits from the same place https://t.co/ZeIf6PrMqq pic.twitter.com/mjfY4Jciwk

    — Dan White (@atdanwhite) May 4, 2024
    Twitter: @atdanwhite

    20.

    High School students at In-N-Out after prom: pic.twitter.com/9QspQKgB4e

    — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) May 7, 2024
    Jamie McCarthy / Staff/Getty Images/ Twitter: @americanamemes

    21.

    pic.twitter.com/szJQh4VN9i

    — Tweets of Cats (@PostsOfCats) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @PostsOfCats

    22.

    when we run out of something put it on the fridge so we don't forget to buy it pic.twitter.com/l72MQG1YJS

    — Rex Masters (@MastersRex) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @MastersRex

    23.

    it’s 11 am on cinco de mayo and i am the only patron margaritaville… i thought this was america, step it up folks pic.twitter.com/XHnBI2J8iv

    — jubilee jim (@JimJubilee) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @JimJubilee

    24.

    we are mere hours away from the entire tl pretending to have fashion design degrees https://t.co/nTW92LiNjM

    — ✨ (@magdalenepop) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @magdalenepop

    25.

    This was a delicacy as a small Midwestern child pic.twitter.com/t8AV6QXAQA

    — Midwest vs. Everybody (@midwestern_ope) May 1, 2024
    Twitter: @midwestern_ope

    26.

    sundays are for reading at a fifth grade level pic.twitter.com/h0Hkf59NMG

    — michael 👃🏻 (@j3wtalian) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @j3wtalian

    27.

    He looks like he’s an ensemble cast member in a high school production of Guys & Dolls https://t.co/wWoE5MYPrU

    — madeline fitzgerald (@madelineanele) May 4, 2024
    Twitter: @madelineanele

    28.

    it’s funny how they’re calling him gay as if being shirtless and acting overly gay isn’t the most straight guy thing ever https://t.co/E9sFZBijvY

    — ethan (@ethanshumjr) May 4, 2024
    Twitter: @ethanshumjr

    29.

    pic.twitter.com/s5MtvidMHo

    — Orwell & Goode | $TREN (@OrwellNGoode) May 4, 2024
    Twitter: @OrwellNGoode

    30.

    My nonbinary sibling just forwarded this birthday text they got from our grandma.

    They’ve been nonbinary for like 8 years, and apparently Grandma’s takeaway after all that time is, “Nathan changed his first name to Them.” pic.twitter.com/bmOOZUmS8i

    — Cool Hand Luka (@coolhandluka_) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @coolhandluka_

    31.

    THIS IS SO 😭😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hazqOsSbl6

    — iya ☆ (@haizediary) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @haizediary

    32.

    my car is fucked pic.twitter.com/qCL1NHWtHr

    — Adam (@adamgreattweet) May 1, 2024
    Twitter: @adamgreattweet

    33.

    pretending to not care Blake Lively isn’t there to save the night #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LaJKnWvrmh

    — ᴍᴇɢ🫐 (@blackxunicorns) May 6, 2024
    TNT/Twitter: @blackxunicorns