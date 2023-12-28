Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Everything We Loved About 2023 badge

35 Brutal But Funny Questions Gen Z And Millennials Had For Boomers In 2023

The index finger/phone thing is too real. I truly don't understand it.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Hi again!

John M Lund Photography Inc / Getty Images

We went through X aka Twitter to see what questions people had for boomers in 2023, and here are some of the realest/funniest ones we could find...

As always, there will be a millennial follow-up after this!

1. Lawns:

Twitter: @MattRigsNthings

2. GPS:

Twitter: @MichaelEbert_

3. Using their phone with their index finger:

Twitter: @soforthelow

4. Pronouncing the word "Italian":

Twitter: @chadbakerbsm

5. Cutting down trees:

Twitter: @ricohboi
Jim Bastardo / Getty Images

6. Looking at bar tabs:

Twitter: @EmKatMal

7. Pronouncing "Pokémon":

Twitter: @arden_foxx

8. Calling "computers" machines:

Twitter: @apoure25
Katarzynabialasiewicz / Getty Images

9. Smacking things:

Twitter: @Riverpottle

10. Replying all:

Twitter: @lilyfanali

11. Hating self-checkout:

Twitter: @jdkhow

12. Having 5+ TV remotes:

Twitter: @dare80music
Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

13. Slot machine phone games:

Twitter: @ashwenis

14. Speaking in emojis:

Twitter: @ShutUpShira

15. Sharing health issues on social media:

Twitter: @JennxRIOT

16. Crossing their arms and sighing:

Twitter: @danniwulf

17. Commenting on Facebook videos:

Twitter: @sundaybones

18. Staring into windows:

Twitter: @lotttiiee
Jan Nevidal / Getty Images

19. "...":

Twitter: @Hennathon

20. Sneezing and coughing directly into their hands:

Twitter: @blackcindyy

21. Hating roundabouts:

Twitter: @brrowwnn

22. Giving Visa gift cards instead of cash:

Twitter: @KYLERafk

23. Disobeying Google Maps:

Twitter: @diegoanez31

24. Cursive:

Twitter: @Renmauzuo
Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

25. Announcing the ethnicity of anyone non-white:

Twitter: @ambertross

26. Calling "likes" and "views," "hits":

Twitter: @Uhlexsus_Rae

27. Calling weed "pot":

Twitter: @LordZoeee
Violetastoimenova / Getty Images

28. Caring a little too much about the half-time show:

Twitter: @annaajonesss

29. Always calling back:

Twitter: @gl1ttergh0ul

30. Texting their kids scary news articles:

Twitter: @jloves2cook2

31. Saying the word "Chipotle" wrong:

Twitter: @georgebarr
Rasica / Getty Images

32. Listening to things in public on full volume:

Twitter: @OrganicGuilt

33. Holding your phone when you show them a photo:

Twitter: @its_skellie

34. Capitalizing and putting random words into quotes:

Twitter: @AcaciaBegley

35. And lastly...

Twitter: @soemonegetclap